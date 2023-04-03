Brooks Koepka celebrates LIV Golf’s win with wife Jena Sims before the Masters

Sports and entertainment

April 3, 2023 | 09:00

Brooks Koepka started the month of April in victorious fashion.

On Sunday, the four-time major champion hit the $4 million grand prize at the LIV Golf event in Orlando, celebrating his second win on the Saudi-backed circuit with his wife, Sports Illustrated swim nominee Gina Sims.

“Proud of you,” Sims gushed on her Instagram Stories, “until next week.”

Brooks Koepka celebrates his victory at LIV Golf Orlando with his wife Jena Sims in April 2023. Gina Sims/Instagram

The couple sealed Koepka’s victory with a kiss. Gina Sims/Tik Tok

Koepka finished the tournament in minus 15th, securing his second solo win on LIV Golf since last season’s finale in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve been playing really well for a few weeks,” said Koepka, 32and is now the first two-time winner of LIV Golf.

“She just didn’t show up on the scorecard, made stupid mistakes. It was good to go out this week and play pretty much without mistakes.”

Koepka plays his second tee shot on April 2, 2023. Getty Images

Koepka, who serves as captain for LIV Golf’s Smash GC team, poses with his trophy on April 2, 2023. Getty Images

Koepka is now riding high as he enters the week of the Masters, hoping for his fifth career major win.

The Florida native previously won the PGA Championship in 2018 and 2019, as well as the US Open in 2017 and 2018.

Tied for second at the 2019 Masters.

Kupka smiles with Sims at the 2022 Masters. Gina Sims/Instagram

When Koepka returns to Augusta this week, which will mark the first time that LIV Golf will be represented at the Masters, Sims will support him every step of the way.

The 34-year-old philanthropist, who married Koepka last summer, caddies for the golfer at the annual Par 3 event for the Masters in April 2022.

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Koepka and Sims, who became a top 24 finalist in Sports Illustrated’s annual SwimSearch swimsuit competition last month.

Kupka and Sims married in June 2022. Gina Sims/Instagram

Sims advanced to the Round of 12 on monday.

She previously said that appearing in Sports Illustrated swimwear is her “biggest dream”.

“This is the beginning of a beautiful new chapter of my life, hopefully,” Sims said in a TikTok video from March while holding back tears.

Sims is a finalist in Sports Illustrated’s annual SwimSearch swimsuit competition. Gina Sims/Instagram

“I feel so grateful to be able to make my dreams come true.”

Perhaps this will be a festive week for both Koepka and the Sims.





