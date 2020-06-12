Brookshire Grocery Expands COVID-19 Daily Discounts

Brookshire Grocery Co. plans to continue its daily discount programs for seniors, healthcare workers and emergency workers until July 7.

The regional grocer in Tyler, Texas, said the 5% rebate had been offered for more than nine weeks and had saved those buyers more than $ 7.1 million. Savings are available in the retailer’s four banners: Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and Fresh by Brookshire’s.

“We are grateful that we can continue to give back to those on the front lines as well as those at high risk,” said Brad Brookshire, president and CEO of Brookshire Grocery, in a statement. “As we manage this pandemic, we will continue to give back to our customers and our communities. BGC is committed to making a difference in the communities we serve. “

the 5% daily reduction for seniors, which began on March 18, is available upon request for customers 60 years of age or older with valid ID. Brookshire’s noted that it still urges buyers to allow all senior customers to move to the front of the payline throughout the day.

Beginning April 3, Brookshire’s offered a 5% daily discount on branded products to workers in critical and emergency departments. Eligible persons are first responders (EMS, firefighters and law enforcement officers), hospital staff and active duty members of the military (including the National Guard and the military reserve). To benefit from the discount at the time of payment, buyers must present an active first responder, hospital or military identification or a name badge.

The discount applies to Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods and Spring Market brand products, as well as Goldenbrook, Pure Harmony, Top Care, Simply Done, Paws, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, CharKing, Wide Awake Coffee Co., Over the Top, That’s Smart and culinary tours.

Brookshire’s also continues to encourage customers to stick to the first two hours of store hours each day for seniors, emergency and critical service providers.

In addition, the retailer said it had waived the fees for all customers on curbside pickup for online grocery orders, if necessary, to help people depending on the service.

Overall, Brookshire’s invested $ 13.5 million in employees during the pandemic through bonus checks, temporary salary increases for retail and logistics workers, retail incentives, an additional employee discount, on-site meals and a compensation plan for those directly affected by COVID. -19. The company has also improved its benefits to include a temporary waiver of co-payments for medical services provided through MDLive. Last month, more than 15,000 active grocer employees received gift cards, full-time employees receiving a $ 100 Brookshire gift card and part-time employees receiving a $ 50 Brookshire gift card, for a total of $ 1.3 million.

Brookshire Grocery operates more than 180 stores in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.