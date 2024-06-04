Brother Marquez, member of Rap Group 2 Live Crew, has passed away

Brother Marquez, the rapper and member of the Miami hip-hop group 2 Live Crew, whose sexually explicit lyrics sparked debates about race and artistic freedom in the 1980s and 1990s, has died.

And it was his death Announce on 2 Live Crew’s social media accounts Monday night. The publications did not explain the cause or location of death. Sources differ on whether he was 57 or 58 years old.

2 Live Crew was formed in 1984, and brother Marquez, born Mark Ross in Rochester, New York, joined after the group moved from California to Miami to replace another departed member. He became part of their most popular lineup alongside Christopher Wong Won (Fresh Kid Ice); The group’s leader, Luther Campbell (Luke Skywalker); and David Hobbs (Mr. Mix).

He was the manager of the group’s debut album, “The 2 Live Crew Is What We Are”, and on A.J Interview 2022 He said he wrote or co-wrote some of the group’s most famous songs.