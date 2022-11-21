Bruce Springsteen addresses Ticketmaster pricing amid Taylor Swift chaos

Bruce Springsteen talks about his decision to use Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model.

He said that while the price hike is “unpopular” with fans, “most of my tickets are affordable”.

Ticketmaster came under fire last week for its location A failed treatment of Taylor Swift’s 2023 tour.

Bruce Springsteen He spoke of the criticism he faced after ticket prices for his upcoming US tour, sold by Ticketmaster, went up to $5,000.

Ticketmaster has been widely criticized over the past week since Tickets for Swift’s “The Eras Tour” General Sale Canceled Because the site sold out all of the shows for the 52-show stadium tour during a verified fan pre-show.

Chaos left fans “anti-hero” The singer was devastated, and even those who were lucky enough to be invited to purchase tickets during the competitive and glitch-filled pre-show weren’t happy, facing long lines and site crashes.

It’s been an experience shared by fans trying to buy tickets for Springsteen’s first tour with the full E Street Band since 2017 in the summer, though they also had to contend with Ticketmaster’s dreaded “dynamic pricing” model.

Under this system, which allows ticket prices to be increased or decreased according to demand, fans of The Boss saw ticket prices for a floor seat It said Jumping from $400 to over $5,000.

Springsteen last toured with the full E Street Band in 2017.

Talking to Rolling Stone About his new album “Only the Strong Survive”, Springsteen addressed the controversy over the Ticketmaster system, admitting that it was “bewildering” to fans, but saying that “most of my tickets are affordable”.

The 73-year-old explained that while he usually charges “a little less” than other artists, on his new world tour, which kicks off in Tampa, Florida, on February 1, 2023, he wanted to do “what everyone else does.” “

He said: “Over the last 49 years or as long as we’ve been playing, we’ve been pretty much below market value. I enjoyed that. It was great for the fans.”

“This time I said to them, ‘Hey, we’re seventy-three years old.'” The men are there. I want to do what others do, my colleagues. “That’s what happened and that’s what they did.”

“But buying tickets has become very confusing, not only for fans, but for artists as well,” Springsteen continued. “The bottom line is that most of our tickets are completely affordable. They’re in that affordable range.”

The musician opined that speculators – those who resell tickets at astronomical prices after purchasing them for this sole reason – should not be the ones profiting from the demand for the artist’s vision.

“I’m going, ‘Hey, why doesn’t this money go to the guys who are going to stay out there sweating three hours a night for it?'” Springsteen said. ”

He added, “I know it wasn’t popular with some fans. But if there are any complaints about the director, you can get your money back.”

However, the “Born to Run” singer said he “doesn’t like being the poster guy for high ticket prices,” and would reconsider using dynamic pricing again in the future given the backlash from even his most dedicated fans.

“That will be a whole other discussion when that comes up. I don’t want to say anything right now, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

While Swift also opted to opt in to the dynamic pricing model, the prices didn’t skyrocket for the masses. but, According to a fan who spoke to Insider Regarding their experience, ticket prices went from $559 to $687 during their repeated attempts to purchase them.