May 24, 2022

Bruce Springsteen and E Street announce their 2023 tour

May 24, 2022

as expected, Bruce Springsteen The E Street Band will be back on the road in early 2023, to launch a series of US track dates to be announced in February, followed by European stadium shows kicking off April 28 in Barcelona, ​​with a second North American tour kicking off in August.

Said Springsteen: “After six years, I look forward to seeing our wonderful and loyal fans next year. I look forward to sharing the stage again with the legendary E Street Band. See you there, next year – and beyond.”

The planned European stations are Barcelona, ​​Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza. Additional cities and offerings in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later time.

The 2023 dates will mark Springsteen and E Street Band’s first live performances since concluding their 14-month “The River” world tour in Australia in February of 2017. The group last played publicly on “Saturday Night Live” in December 2020 , where they performed two songs from their latest studio album, “Letter to You”.

Last year, Springsteen, who will be 73 when the tour kicks off, released the group’s movie “The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts” and collaborated with President Barack Obama on the book “Insurgents: Born in the United States” and He re-enacted his show “Springsteen on Broadway” To help reopen New York City theaters last summer.

The members of the E Street Band are: Roy Bittan – piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren – guitar and vocals. Patti Silva – guitar, vocals; Gary Talent – bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt – guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg – drums; with Soozie Tyrell – violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons – saxophone; The Charlie Giordano – consoles.

