Brutal news from a supermarket worker to anyone shopping at stores such as Asta, Aldi, Tesco, Little, Morrisons and Sainsbury

A supermarket worker begs customers to be more respectful when they see retailers like Asta, Aldi, Tesco, Little, Morrisons and Sainsbury.

The news, which later went viral, was released on United Kingdom Subordinate.

The post was overwhelmed by responses from across the country, with other supermarket workers sharing their frustrations, especially when wearing masks or being in conflict. MEN reports.

The post titled ‘I want people to have more respect for supermarket workers’ was made by u / Disguustang and described their experiences working with some customers.

They said: “I can’t count how many times I’ve gotten out of the way when people try to put something in the closet or instead of asking me to please get out of the way.

“I stopped telling them to wear anything on their face. They get incredibly conflicted. The policy is I can not serve them. The policy is they’ve been doing this for a whole year, you think they’re more into tune with the times.

“People throw their shopping at the counter and take me out loud to rush in like some personal butler.

“The general lack of respect is huge. I’m a human being. Being behind does not diminish anything for me.”

Many rushed to comfort the shop staff and thank them for their hard work.

One said: “People generally like to be respected.

“Thank you for your hard work !! You don’t have to do those things ***”.

The original poster responded: “Thank you! I just accepted this. It has been a very difficult year in the 7 years I have been in retail and hospitality.

“The level of incompetence has risen to a height I never thought possible.”

Others came out in support of the worker in the thread. One person wrote: “This is a state of mind I have never understood. You are offering me a service, why should I be rude to you?”

“Supermarkets really need to get bouncers or something to enforce the mask policy. Floor employees don’t get paid enough.”

Another wrote: “I wholeheartedly agree. I do not understand why people can say ‘forgive me’ rather than reach out to you or squeeze you into the past. It’s less than thankfulness, it seems.”