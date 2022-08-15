Bryce Dallas Howard paid “much less” than Chris Pratt

EXCLUSIVE: “Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard gets “much less” than Chris Pratt.

She told Howard Insider that reports she was paid less than $2 million from Pratt for 2018 were inaccurate.

Howard explained that she was “at a very disadvantage” when she fell into the film trilogy.

“Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard exclusively told Insider that she received “much less” from costar Chris Pratt in exchange for the film franchise. Reports initially indicated.

Pratt and Howard were co-leaders in everything Three films in the “Jurassic World” trilogy. However, in 2018, Variety reported that Howard He earned less than $2 million from Pratt for the second movie, Fallen Kingdom, and made $8 million while Pratt earned $10 million.

In an interview with Insider on the occasion of the home entertainment release of “Jurassic World: Dominion,” Howard said the pay gap between her and Pratt was actually bigger.

“The reporting was so much fun because I was paid a lot less than what was reported, and a lot less,” Howard told Insider exclusively. “When I started negotiating the Jurassic movie, it was in 2014 and it was a different world, and I was at a very disadvantage. Unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies until your deals are decided.”

Howard added that she discussed the pay gap with Pratt and urged the actor to get equal pay on other franchise opportunities that weren’t already contractually obligated, such as pop-up video games and amusement park rides.



Howard as Claire Dearing in “Jurassic World: Dominion.”

“What I’m going to say is that Chris and I discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on things that weren’t already negotiated, like a game or a trip, he literally said to me, ‘You guys howard doesn’t even remember,’ we don’t even have to do anything. I’ll do all the negotiating. We’ll get paid the same and you won’t have to think about it, Brice.

The actor continued, “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve paid for these kinds of things more than I ever did for the movie.”

In recent years, the issue of wage gaps between Hollywood men and women have become more of a public issue.

In 2019, “Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo Variety . said She almost quit the show after hearing her voice Patrick Dempsey was paid twice as much as when the show started.

That same year, Michelle Williams said she was “paralyzed by feelings of worthlessness” after it was revealed “All the Money in the World” star Mark Wahlberg earned $1.5 million to reshoot the movie, while only earning $1,000.

Jurassic World: Dominion is available for digital rental or purchase on Blu-ray or DVD on August 16.