Bub B announces Drake as a guest on All American Takeover

Drake will join a star lineup that includes Eve, the Ying Yang Twins, and others.

Bon B It was announced The eighth artist To join him on stage during his time “All American acquisitions” Concert at the 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. And it's a big one.

Drake He will join an All-Star lineup that already includes several notable names. The hip-hop star even visited Bun B's Trill Burgers on Friday morning.

“If you're reading this… it's too late!” Bun B said in his social media post.

He wasn't kidding. Tickets for the concert have already sold out and now ticket prices are rising on resale sites. We've seen lower level seats sell for $7,622 each! seriously. The cheapest we found was $219 in nosebleed seats. This is almost nine times the face value.

If you purchase tickets, HLSR officials recommend obtaining them through AXS via Rodeohouston.com To make sure you are not being scammed.

On Thursday, Bun B announced at Great Day Houston that Eve would be performing, but he also teased a final addition afterward.

This is who Bun B has on deck so far:

Drake

Nelly

E-40

So short

Rick Ross

That Mexican OT

Twins are ying yang

Eve

This will be the third year in a row that Boone will perform at the Houston Rodeo after two successful shows.

His first show was “H-Town Takeover” and featured Houston greats like Z-Ro, Slim Thug and Paul Wall.

Last year, he went south for "Taking Over the South" and invited artists like Big KRIT, David Banner, MJG, Scarface, Big Mike, and Erykah Badu to join him on stage.

Fans expect this year's show to be the best yet because the possibilities for the performers are endless.