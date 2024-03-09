Buccaneers WR Mike Evans hopes to get Baker Mayfield back: 'He's an elite quarterback'

Evans' extension became official on Friday, and he addressed the media accordingly.

While the 30-year-old is set to begin his 11th and 12th seasons with the Buccaneers after working on his extension, Mayfield's status remains in limbo as he is tied for free agency and could be on his own in Tampa.

Evans hopes that's not the case after he and Mayfield found almost instant chemistry. As Mayfield had the best statistical success of his career during the Bucs' NFC South winning season, Evans led the NFL with 13 receptions and recorded 79 receptions (his most since 2018) and 1,255 yards (his most since 2018) for fifth Professional for him. Bowl selection.

“It's on the record that I've played with a lot of quarterbacks throughout my career, so it doesn't matter. Whoever the quarterback is, he's an NFL quarterback,” Evans said. “But, yeah, me and Baker, we have a really good relationship. I think he's an elite quarterback.”

With or without Mayfield, Evans is optimistic that he still has plenty of elite-level play left for himself.

“I've told you all the years I've been training more, training harder in the offseason, eating better and things like that — stretching, chiropractic, all nine,” he said. “I have everything. This has definitely helped me prolong my career and made me feel better. Hopefully I can play for another five to six years at a high level.”

The first and only player to have 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start a career, Evans has already made his mark. He has been steadfast in his hopes of becoming a Bok for life and his new deal is the next step in achieving that. It remains to be seen who he will throw the ball to in 2024, but for now, Evans is locked in and looking to remain the consistent and excellent contributor he always has been for Tampa.