Budden Loses to Trump in Meme Queen Race: Here’s What Happened

The presidential debate caused both Trump and Bowden’s ratings to drop significantly.

Trump’s popularity has declined over the past few days.

The recent US presidential debate has created quite a buzz on the internet. Social media platforms have been flooded with memes and jokes about both presidential candidates.

The Trump-Bodine saga

Amidst all the hype, interest in PolitiFi memecoins TRUMP and BODEN, which are based on the presidential candidates, has surged in the past few days.

However, not all of the attention these icons have received has been positive. In the past 24 hours, the price of the BODEN token has fallen by 26%. Although this price drop was drastic, it was not surprising.

After June 31st, BODEN price started to rise sharply. During this period, BODEN price showed several lower lows and lower highs, indicating a bearish trend.

At the time of publishing, BODEN stock was trading at $0.08186. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for BODEN stock has decreased significantly during this period, indicating that bullish interest in BODEN stock has waned.

Moreover, Chaikin’s fund flow to BODEN has also decreased, indicating that the funds flowing into BODEN have decreased significantly.

However, Trump did not see the price drop as large as Bowden. In the past 24 hours, Trump’s price has fallen by 7%. Although this price drop was significant, it was insignificant compared to BODEN’s recent price movement.

However, just like BODEN’s price action, TRUMP also showed signs of a downtrend before its price dropped significantly. Along with this, the volume of social media around the coin also decreased, indicating that the popularity around TRUMP has waned.

Furthermore, the weighted sentiment around the TRUMP token has also decreased, meaning that negative comments about TRUMP outnumbered positive ones at the time of publishing.

What then?

Although the TRUMP token did not fare well in terms of social media metrics, the presidential candidate on which the token is based was doing relatively well.

The latest numbers show that Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election have risen to a new high of 63%. Since the debates began, Trump’s odds of winning the election have increased by more than 10%.

President Biden’s odds of winning a second term fell from 48% to 37%.

Markets believe that Donald Trump will become the next president. This may impact the price movement of the TRUMP token positively in the future.