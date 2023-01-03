Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest on the field

Safety of buffalo bills Hamelin’s devastation Still in critical condition collapse in the field During Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals, says the Bills.

The team tweeted an overnight update, saying, “Damar Hamlin had a heart attack following an injury in our game against the Bengals. His heartbeat has been restored on the court and he has been transported to UCLA Center for further testing and treatment. He is sedated and listed in critical condition.”

On Tuesday, the Bills confirmed that Hamlin had spent the night in the intensive care unit and remained in a critical condition.

Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring support we have received thus far. – Buffalo Bills January 3, 2023

“We are grateful and thankful for the outpouring of support we have received so far,” the team said chirp.

the The rest of the game Postponed after injury. the The NFL said On Tuesday, no decision has been made on when the match will resume but it will not resume this week.

in a Tuesday statementThe Hamlin family thanked the first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for their “exceptional care.”

They also expressed their “gratitude for the love and support that Demar has shown during this difficult time.”

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us,” the family said. “Please keep Damar in your prayers.”

Gordon Rooney, the family representative who said he has known the player since he was in college, Tell ABC said on “Good Morning America” ​​Tuesday morning that the Hamlin family is “in good spirits” and “taking it minute by minute, hour by hour.”

Rooney said he could not give details of Hamlin’s condition other than to say he was under the influence of anesthesia.

“All I can say is that he is fighting,” Rooney said. “He’s a fighter.”

The game was in the closing moments of the first quarter when 24-year-old Hamlin tackled Bengals receiver T Higgins. A reporter for ESPN, which was broadcasting the bout, said Hamlin “hit a jab, got up, took a few steps and then fell to the ground.”

Hamlin was treated by medical personnel on the field for about 10 minutes, apparently including him administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation, broadcasters said, before an ambulance was rushed to the field. Hamelin was apparently receiving oxygen while being loaded into the ambulance.

“Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by a team, independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transferred to a local hospital, where he is in critical condition,” the association said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills. We will provide more information as it becomes available.”

ESPN announcers said Hamlin’s mother was at the game and rode with him in the ambulance.

Players from both teams crowded around Hamelin as he received treatment, many of them looking sad. Many of them were in tears.

“The entire Bills team is on the field right now,” said an ESPN reporter as they waited for news on Hamlin’s condition. “Several players are on their knees, others are holding hands and praying. You can just see the anxious looks on their faces.”

After Hamlin walked off the field, the match was initially “temporarily suspended,” the umpires said, and the players returned to their locker rooms.

The decision to postpone the game was officially announced tonight just after 10 p.m. ET, about an hour after Hamlin collapsed.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen chirp“Please pray for our brother.”

Fans of both teams, some holding candles, gathered at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where Hamlin was taken.

Teammate Stefon Diggs went to see Hamlin in hospital.

Many other teams sent well wishes to Hamlin and the Bills, who were playing at Baycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul chirp that she was “praying” for Hamlin and that “our thoughts are with his family, loved ones, and the entire BuffaloBills community.”

The game happened to have major playoff seeding ramifications as the league entered the final week of its regular season.

The Bills drafted Hamlin in 2021 after playing 46 games at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in communications, According to his team biography. He also runs The Chasing M’s Foundation, which gives back to the community.

The games campaign he raised money for on GoFundMe saw a large number of donations after Monday night’s incident. As of 2:30 a.m. ET, the fund has surpassed $3 million in pledges. Her original goal was – $2,500.

Hamlin also has a clothing brand of the same name, and has donated clothes to students at his former high school.