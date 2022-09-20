Buffalo Bills flexes muscles in dominant win over Tennessee Titans

ORCHARD PARK, NY – The Buffalo Bills took care of the business in the first game of a double-header in football Monday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 41-7. The Bills scored in the opening round and the Titans answered – only to remain goalless for the rest of the way as Buffalo sprinted back 34 to close things.

If the Bales’ victory in the season opener was a statement, the opening performance at home against the Titans put an exclamation point off a great start. The Josh Allen–Stefon Diggs Communication is a big part of it as the midfielder and wide receiver is off to a historic start.

Diggs has 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns, joining Jerry Rice (1987, 1995) as the only player to have many three-touchers on Monday Night Football, according to Elias Sports Bureau. Two of Diggs’ three touchdowns came in the third quarter when the Bills put in 24 points to make a decisive lead over the Titans.

Buffalo is 2-0 for the third time in the last four seasons after having started three 2-0 in the previous 15 seasons – and this was the team’s first home win on Monday Night Football since 1994.

QB breakdown: Much of Allen’s success came through playing. His four pass touchdowns have been the most in his career and the most Titans have allowed in a game since ESPN began video tracking in 2006. Allen’s 14 hits finishes have been tied for the second most of his career, and his area is 219 Playing yards is the third most of his career.

pivotal gameplay: Early on in the lead in the third quarter, it looked like the Bills would have to chase for the first time this season. Bolstered on a 16-yard streak in third and 16th, the offense was aided by an offside penalty by the Titans. Then, on the third and ninth, Allen was connected to a wide receiver Jamison Crowder On the fairway 16 yards to the middle of the field. The play kept the leadership alive, eventually leading to Buffalo’s three-point lead.

worrying trend: Injuries accumulated in the victory over the titans. Start in the back corner Dean Jackson I was I took off from the field in an ambulance After sustaining a neck injury when he was hit by a teammate Tremaine Edmonds. safety Mika Hyde Left the field on a wagon with a neck injury, the linebacker Matt Milan (Stinger) Defensive intervention Jordan Phillips (The hamstrings) were also injured. – Alaina Getzenberg

Under the radar stats to find out: Bills scored a touchdown on the opening drive for the seventh consecutive game –– Including playoffs – the longest running streak since the Falcons in 2016 (eight in a row).

Next match: The Miami Dolphins (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

The Titans were outdone on many levels in lopsided loss. It was the Titans’ worst loss under coach Mike Frabel, surpassing a 40-14 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 15 of the 2020 season.

The Bills outpaced the Titans by 227 yards and forced four resignations. quarterback Ryan Taneyhill He was pulled after his second interception because the game was already out of reach.

Replace Frabel Tunnel for Malik WillisThis makes him the first rookie to play in the middle this season. Willis joined the spin team by fumbling when one of his teammates bumped into him, causing the ball to drop.

Describe the game in two words: Bad coverage. Even without Gabriel Davis on a large scale, Bills were able to roam freely at Titans High School, in particular Stefon Diggswho finished 12 receptions for 148 yards and three touchdowns.

The remarkable next-generation stats: Derek Henry It posted minus 2.6 yards above expectations per trade tonight. This is his worst-exceeding expectations per-pregnancy stream in a game dating back to 2018, when he started tracking the scale. Henry was the NFL’s top rider for the past 2 1/2 seasons before suffering a Jones fracture in Week 8 of last season. After averaging 3.9 yards per carry in the first week, he averaged yards per carry against Bills, his fourth lowest average in a game where he had at least 10 Pregnancy. Buffalo hit Henry at or behind the line of scrimmage in five of his 13 rushing attempts.

worrying trend: Injuries continue to increase. running back Trenton Cannon He injured his knee in the opening match and lost the match. left handle Taylor Liwan He hasn’t returned after injuring his knee in the first quarter. outer back Ola Adani Wrist injured while filling for Bud DupreWho suffered a hip injury in the second quarter. Adeniyi was out for a few series but came back before the break. The Titans also lost the defensive back Ugo Amadi In the first half of the match. – Toron Davenport

Under the radar stats to find out: Despite Henry’s difficult day, he posted his second sprint touchdown of the season. He now has 56 touchdown touchdowns in the past five seasons, 17 times more than the next closest (Alvin Kamara and Nick Chubb each own 39).

Next match: Opposite the Las Vegas Raiders (1 p.m. ET Sunday, Fox).