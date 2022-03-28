Buffalo Bills, NY, and Erie County Reach 30-Year Agreement to Build $1.4 Billion Stadium | Buffalo Bills News | NFL

The bill also cited internal research that indicated that ticket-buyers preferred a suburban location.
“We have spent years studying the various sites and know unequivocally that Orchard Park is the most feasible, most efficient, and most cost-effective site,” Ron Rakuya, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment and lead negotiating team, said in October.
The Bills hired the Kansas City-based architecture firm Populous to design the stadium.
The new venue is expected to seat between 60,000 and 62,000 fans, with space for up to 5,000 additional spectators on the seating only concert deck, a capacity in line with historic attendance figures.
The dome was left out based on many factors, including little expected return on investment, but about 80% of the seats will be covered with a partial roof or protrusion to protect fans from bad weather.
The stadium is expected to have more grass and more floor space than the team’s current 70,000 seat space – about 1.5 million square feet, compared to about 900,000 square feet – which will allow for larger seating and concourse, and other improved amenities and will help streamline. PSE operations gameday officials said.
“Travel aficionado. Infuriatingly humble reader. Incurable internet specialist.”
More Stories
Cardinals sign Albert Pujols
Sunday Match Recap: WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play
NCAA Tournament Elite 8 Preview for Sunday, March 27