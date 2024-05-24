May 24, 2024

Building collapse in Mallorca: Four people killed and 16 others injured, according to rescuers

Image source, AFP via Getty Images

Comment on the photo, Photos from the scene show emergency personnel moving large debris out of the building

Four people were killed and 16 others were injured after a two-storey building collapsed on the Spanish island of Mallorca, local emergency services said.

Several people are believed to be trapped at the site of Medusa Beach Club, a beachfront restaurant on Cartago Street in the regional capital Palma de Mallorca.

The incident reportedly occurred at around 20:30 local time (19:30 GMT) on Thursday evening. There are fears that a number of people may be trapped among the debris.

Emergency services told local media that they were finalizing rescue operations and securing the area shortly after midnight local time.

Officials added that psychology experts will be brought to the scene to help those traumatized by the accident.

The facility’s floor collapsed Thursday evening, causing people to fall into the basement, where customers and employees were also located.

One firefighter described the scene as “horrific” to local newspaper Ultima Hora. He added that when his team arrived, people were crying and screaming as they stood around the rubble piled on the ground.

El Pais newspaper reported that Palma’s fire chief, Eder Garcia, told local media that most of those affected by the collapse were foreigners and tourists.

The British Foreign Office refused to say whether any British citizens were affected by the collapse, and a spokesman told the BBC: “We are aware of the incident that occurred in Palma, and there are currently no reports of the involvement of British citizens. We remain on alert.” Contacts with the Spanish authorities.”

See also  Ukraine continues to pressure after Russia announced its victory in Bakhmut

A local police spokesman told reporters that the balcony may have collapsed due to the excessive weight placed on it, but stressed that the exact cause was still under investigation.

A man was recovered from the rubble with a broken arm, and rescue services are working on the assumption that there are more people trapped. Officials asked onlookers to remain silent to allow them to hear the voices of survivors.

The mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez, is said to have traveled to the scene with the deputy mayor of tourism.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

He said that he is closely following all recent developments, and that his government is ready to send all the required assistance.

Image source, Getty Images

Comment on the photo, A fire truck pictured outside the building in Palma de Mallorca

Balearic Islands President Marja Bruhinz said she was shocked by the incident and sent her condolences to the families of the victims.

Ms Bruhinz thanked the emergency services, as well as Mr Sanchez for his support.

Mallorca is the largest of Spain’s Balearic Islands in the Mediterranean Sea.

Last year, more than 17 million people visited the island.

Comment on the photo, Mallorca is the largest of the Balearic Islands in Spain
