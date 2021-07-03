Building collapses in Miami – death toll rises to 20, firefighter finds dead daughter in rubble

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the sudden collapse of the building, which was built 40 years ago.

Two more bodies were found Friday in the rubble of a beachfront apartment building near Miami, Florida, killing at least 20 people.

Among the two new victims was a 7-year-old child, the rescuer’s daughter lying dead in the rubble. This is a new play that arose from the collapse of the Miami building. According to officials, the search for the girl was very difficult for all the rescue workers involved in rescuing their colleague’s daughter.

The Miami Search and Rescue team found the body of a 7-year-old girl Friday. Dad was one of the firefighters who helped the body sleep outside the rubble.

Also, 128 are still missing.

Finally, the North Miami Beach City ordered the evacuation of another condominium-type building known as Crestview Towers on Friday night.