Bulls to sign Goran Dragic

The bulls It fortifies the depth of the backyard seating with a new addition for the seasoned. Chicago will sign the former All-NBA point guard Goran Dragic to a one-year contract, according to Jordan Schultz of the Pull Up Podcast (Twitter link).

Dragic, most recently with the Nets, will earn $2.9 million, and Veteran minimumnext season, Tweets Shams Al-Shaaraniya Athlete.

Dragic, who has an All-Star season and an All-NBA season on his resume, played an important role during the Heat’s NBA Finals inside the “bubble” Orlando campus in 2020. The Slovenian goalkeeper’s production fell to the ground the following season amid injury problems, and he was… Finally dealt with it to the Raptors in the signing and trade agreement that landed Kyle Lowry With the Heat in the 2021 season.

Last year, Dragic made only five appearances for Toronto before he reached an agreement to leave the club as he was looking for a suitable deal. The 36-year-old was shipped to Tottenham and negotiated a buyout with San Antonio, then taken over with the Nets as a free agent.

Across 16 games with Brooklyn, including six starts, Dragic averaged 7.3 PPG, 4.8 APG and 3.2 RPG, while posting .376/.245/.739 shooting splits. Although his assist and rebound numbers were in line with his career averages of 4.8 APG and 3.1 RPG, his logging efficiency over 25.5 mpg for Brooklyn was a far cry from his 14-year career average of 13.7 PPG in .460/ .362/. 767 shooting.

Dragic’s addition marks Chicago’s fourth free agent agreement in this off-season. The team agreed to re-sign the All-Star Shooting Guard Zach Lavigne To the maximum of the bargain, is to bring the deep reserve forward Derek Jones Jr.and will add a reserve center for the daily worker Andre Drummond to enhance its rebound.

As Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype notes (Via Twitter), thanks to Dragic’s minimum salary deal, the Bulls are now around $1.7 million less in luxury tax this season, and carry an expected 15 players on guaranteed contracts. Gozlan adds that Chicago has about $7 million left to use from the mid-level exemption for non-taxpayers.

Any other changes to the Bulls roster are more likely to come by trade than by free agency. Opening a place on the list now to add another free agent requires trading or assigning an existing bull with a guaranteed salary. The team also has a $5 million trade exception that will expire after July 7.

If the bulls make a deal, it could involve going deep into their backcourt. Adds the team to the range of guards that already has Lonzo PoolAnd the Alex CarusoAnd the Ayo DosunmoAnd the Kobe WhiteAlthough the health of the ball is heading to next season question mark remains.

KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago Reports indicate that the team expects the current roster to be sound for training camp in the fall, although it acknowledges that the team appears to have a surplus of guards.