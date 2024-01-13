Bungie said they would fix The Coil scores in Destiny 2 in November, and they still haven't done so

Benjy

Unless you're grinding like crazy (like me), there's still plenty of reasons to run The Coil in Destiny 2 this season, whether it's for Red Border crafting weapons, random drops for Dreaming City or your final platinum chest room to get Lots more loot and endgame materials than Grandmaster Nightfalls.

However, it takes a significant amount of pot smashing and shard collecting in order to achieve that score to get to that room. You either have to break almost every vessel that spawns, or you get lucky with the glass collector who discards a lot of them, but they rarely appear. Coordinating with a random group to do this, which can push you forward and cause you to miss pots, is often annoying.

What's weird is that it's literally after the season starts The next dayBungie took to Twitter to say that yes, they realized that this system was too harsh and it was frustrating to miss out on Platinum due to a few extra pots or the Glass Collector not showing up.

This was… November 29th. And now it's January 13, a month and a half later, with the seasonal story already over, and still no update to actually fix this. The results and microeconomics have remained the same throughout this time. This also appears to be the last time this issue was acknowledged.

While a good portion of the last month and a half has been the holidays, and certainly no one is asking for that to be fixed over Christmas, it's kind of representative of the many things that have been slipping through the cracks at an increasing rate lately. More than usual in the game always It needs bug fixes and quality of life changes, but these changes are time sensitive.

I remember what just happened with The Dawning, where the whole mechanic that the seasonal holiday event was based on, which was leveling up and throwing snowballs, didn't work. You'll buy upgrades and none of them will ever work, making killing enemies with snowballs extremely painful. I'm not sure it's officially acknowledged that Bungie broke this, and it was pretty much fixed before the event ended three weeks later. Maybe next year? Really strange.

While yes, we have 4.5 months left of this season, and are launching The Coil in the first place with these requirements, then we admit how bad it is on the second day, not fixing it for a month and a half isn't really great, and suggests that the recent layoffs are probably having a big impact on the teams tasked with fixing things like this. However, in this case, all it takes is simply…lowering the platinum score threshold. Not for armchair development, however Which It can't be hard, come on.

Again, sure, the game has a lot of long-term bugs, but things like not fixing the core mechanics of an event before it ends, or not fixing the core activity of a season before the season's story ends, is not where you want to be. But here we are.

