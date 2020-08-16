Burqa-clad girl slams Ganpati idols on floor in Bahrain grocery store, video clip goes viral

In accordance to stories in area media, the 54-12 months-aged girl has been billed with disrespecting religious sentiments and rituals of a neighborhood.

A video of a burqa-clad woman furiously throwing Ganpati idols on the floor of a grocery store in Bahrain has gone viral on social media.

In the online video, two burqa-clad girls can be witnessed standing in the vicinity of an aisle the place idols of Hindu God Ganpati are held on the display ahead of the forthcoming Ganesh Chaturthi pageant. A person of the ladies picks up the idols and starts throwing them on the flooring one particular by just one, adhering to which the idols shatter into parts as the other woman records the incident on her mobile cellular phone. The female can be heard yelling at an attendant at the store in Arabic.

The girl elevated objection more than the Ganpati idols remaining offered in a Muslim region, indicating “this is Mohamed ben Issa’s place, do you think he approved of this?”

The incident reportedly took place at a supermarket in the Juffair neighbourhood of Bahrain’s money Manama.

The online video is getting widely shared by social media people in India, with netizens lambasting the citizens of the Middle Eastern country more than the incident.

Nevertheless, the Bahrain Law enforcement has taken prompt authorized motion in opposition to the female who broke the Ganpati idols into items. In accordance to experiences in community media, the 54-calendar year-outdated female has been charged with disrespecting spiritual sentiments and rituals of a group.

The Bahrain Ministry of Inside took to Twitter and confirmed that police has taken authorized ways from the woman for detrimental a shop in Juffair and “defaming a sect and its rituals”, in get to refer her to the General public Prosecution.

The Bahrain Interior Ministry also issued a statement pertaining to the incident and stated, “Regarding a circulated video on social media, the Director-Typical of Money Governorate Police announced on Sunday that a female, 54, was summoned for deliberately detrimental a store in Juffair and breaking religious idols. Legal proceedings are being taken to refer the situation to the General public Prosecution”.

Indians are the most important expatriate group in Bahrain. Currently, Indians comprise at an approximated 4,00,000 people of Bahrain’s total inhabitants of 1.3 million. What’s more, a 2010 census located that Hindus comprise 9.8 for each cent of the populace in Bahrain. The large presence of expatriates has led Indian culture currently being prominently displayed in the nation and the Juffair neighbourhood is where by quite a few of these Indian expats reside.