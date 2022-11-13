Buy 2 Amazon Get 1 Free Game Sale & More November 2022

Original (11/6): Amazon joined the same Target party by buying 2 new, and getting 1 free sale for November 2022 before the holidays. This should include video games, books, games, and more.

Amazon is slowly filling out its list, and more items should be added over the coming days. We’ll keep you updated, but for now some games for Switch like Digimon Survive, Capcom Fighting Collection, Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Between Us: Ejected Edition, and World War Z. Titles for other platforms are also included.

Mixing and matching across the entire transaction is possible. If you find a couple of Switch games that you like besides a PS5 title, this one’s for sale. The same also goes for things like Switch one game and two books. Regardless, the thing you get for free is the least expensive item.

You can benefit from Buy November 2, 2022, and get 1 free sale from Amazon over here. Like Target, this is expected to run through November 12th. Speaking of which, we have information about the Target sale over here.

Update (9/11): We are aware that there have been some issues on Amazon’s end with this over the past few days. The good news is that it should be fixed for everyone, and the selection has been greatly expanded. Some of the new games include Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, NieR: Automata, Harvestella, No Man’s Sky, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, and GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition. You can find everything over here.

Update (11/10): As an alert, Amazon’s lineup of the deal is still being updated and is changing quite a bit. Full sale can still be found over here.

Update (11/12/): Saturday should be the last day to sell, so this is your last chance to grab some savings. As a reminder, you can find everything listed over here.

