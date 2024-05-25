Caitlin Clark’s next WNBA matchup: How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces tonight

Fresh off her first win of her rookie WNBA season, Kaitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever head to Las Vegas, Nevada to take on the Aces tonight at 9pm ET. Clark had a rocky start to her first WNBA season shortly after playing the best NCAA season of her career, but it appears the basketball star has finally found her groove with her new team. The Fever beat the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday night 78-73, snapping an 0-5 losing streak. Caitlin Clark’s influence remains strong. Next, tune in to watch Clark and her team take on the Las Vegas Aces tonight on NBA TV (airing on League Pass, and broadcast locally on Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and WTHR Channel 13). Are you ready to watch Kaitlyn Clarke’s next match? Here’s what you need to know ahead of tonight’s Fever vs. Aces matchup.

How to watch Kaitlyn Clarke’s upcoming match: Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces:

date: Saturday 25 May

time: 9pm ET

location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: NBA TV

flow: WNBA League Pass, Fubo, DirecTV

How to watch Indiana Fever vs. Las Vegas Aces without cable:

