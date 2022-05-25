May 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn't Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker's Wedding

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn’t Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker’s Wedding

Roxanne Bacchus May 25, 2022 2 min read

Caitlyn Jenner Didn’t skip on purpose Kourtney Kardashian And Travis ParkerA wedding, the truth is, she wasn’t on the guest list… TMZ learned.

Sources close to the couple tell us that Caitlyn never received an invitation to a weekend getaway in Portofino, but the couple doesn’t have hard feelings for her. We were told that Kourtney and Travis wanted a small, intimate party, and Caitlin simply didn’t make the cut.

Our sources say it’s not that Kourtney and Caitlyn aren’t in a relationship — they’re around, but they don’t see or talk to each other very often, so Kourtney didn’t feel the need to invite her.

As for what Caitlin did over the weekend while the rest of the family was celebrating the newlyweds? She’s been busy cheering on her latest passion, Jenner Racing. Driver Jimmy Chadwick She won her fifth consecutive W Series race, taking the prize in Barcelona.

Shortly after Chapman’s victory, Kaitlyn tweeted a photo of the driver with the caption, “Win! Win! Win! It doesn’t matter!” Therefore, she still finds a lot of joy, not related to the wedding.

It is worth noting that Kaitlyn attended Kim And kanyeTheir wedding dates back to Italy in May 2014 – the year after their separation Kris Jennerand the year before it was announced.

Travis and Kurt are still planning a wedding in Los Angeles, so Caitlin got another shot to toast them in person.

See also  Jamaican Prime Minister says British island of royal family wants independence

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

‘FBI’ season finale pulled by CBS after Texas school shooting – The Hollywood Reporter

May 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Stephen Tyler, 74, is in rehab after he relapsed after taking pain pills after foot surgery

May 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Bruce Springsteen and E Street announce their 2023 tour

May 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Caitlyn Jenner Wasn’t Invited to Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Parker’s Wedding

May 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Here’s the last selfie from the faded Insight Mars lander

May 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
7 min read

Inside Chelsea cuts: deep pockets, special promises, and side deals

May 25, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

NPD Group Reveals “Top 10 Games Played” in Q1 2022 (US)

May 25, 2022 Len Houle