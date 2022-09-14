Given the size of California’s economy and Amazon’s role in it, “this part of the litigation has important national implications,” said Christopher R. Leslie, professor of antitrust law at the University of California, Irvine. He said that if antitrust allegations prevailed, “there would be no way other countries would not sue and file other cases.”

The suit echoes a issue Racine, the District Attorney for the District of Columbia, and that was Fired This spring. Judge Hiram E. Puig Lugo of the District of Columbia Supreme Court that Mr. Racine did not provide sufficient evidence that Amazon’s policies were anti-competitive. Mr. Racine is appealing the ruling.

“Similar to the Washington attorney general — whose complaint was dismissed by the court — the California attorney general has the exact opposite,” Alex Horik, an Amazon spokesperson, said in a statement. “Sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store.”

Mr. Horik said Amazon hopes to dismiss the lawsuit, and is proud to offer low prices “across the widest selection, and like any store, we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively.”

Most of Amazon’s sales — 57 percent of units last quarter — are products offered by third-party merchants on its website. They pay Amazon a referral fee to list their products, and they often pay for Amazon fulfillment services, advertising, and other offers. Amazon has collected more than $100 billion in third-party service fees in the past 12 months, according to it Financial deposits.

California was checking Amazon more than two years, and the complaint filed in San Francisco Supreme Court, said the practices violated California’s Unfair Competition Act and the Cartwright Act, the state’s primary antitrust law. He demanded remedies including ending anti-competitive behavior and paying penalties.