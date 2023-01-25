California voters to decide on regulating the fast food industry

LOS ANGELES – A California law that created a board with broad power to set wages and improve working conditions for fast-food employees has been halted after restaurants and trade groups provided enough signatures to bring the case to voters next year.

Officials from the California Secretary of State’s office announced late Tuesday that Save Local Restaurants, a broad coalition of small business owners, large corporations, restaurateurs and franchisees, has provided enough valid signatures to prevent the law from taking effect.

The group, which has raised millions of dollars to oppose the law, had to provide nearly 623,000 valid voter signatures by an early December deadline for a question on the 2024 ballot asking California voters whether the law should go into effect.

legislation Occurred In September by Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, he will create a 10-member council of union, employer and worker representatives to oversee labor practices in the state’s fast food industry.