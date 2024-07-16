Calling to ‘target’ Trump ‘wrong’, says Biden in interview

US President Joe Biden said on Monday, July 15 “Error” By calling “goal” Donald Trump during a call with donors earlier last week, days before he fired back at his Republican rival. “It’s Time to Target Trump”, Joe Biden said during a July 8 call with donors. The formula has been widely criticized since Saturday’s assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

“Wrong to use that word”Joe Biden said Monday in an interview with NBC. “I wanted to say, pay attention to him, what he does, his actions, the number of lies he tells during the debate”, Joe Biden added. After shots were fired at Donald Trump, slightly injuring him, the Democratic president called for calm in the political climate.

But he sought to explain his delicate position against his rival on Monday. “How do you talk about a threat to our democracy when a president says things like he’s saying and it’s real? Didn’t you say anything because it might provoke someone?”Joe Biden continued during his interview. “I’m not resorting to that rhetoric. My opponent used this rhetoric, talking about the butchery if he lost.Endorsed Joe Biden.

“I’m going to discuss it with him in September.”

The current tenant of the White House has also confirmed that he wants to debate Donald Trump again “In September”After his disastrous first run in late June against his Republican opponent in the race for the White House. “I will discuss with him in September when we agreed to discuss (…)”The 81-year-old president explained in an interview with NBC that his disastrous performance in late June fueled doubts about his age and his ability to run for a second term.

“My mental acuity is very good”

The president used the interview to once again dismiss doubts about his ability to run for the White House after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump in late June. “My mental acuity is very good”He reminded and assured that no “Three years older than Trump”. “In three and a half years, I have done more than any president in a long time. I am ready to pass judgment on this matter.he added.

Facing the panic that ran through his camp from the debate, marked by an inability to finish some sentences and his vague, open-mouthed appearance, Joe Biden admitted he understood voters’ hesitations. “I understand why people say: “Oh my God, he is 81 years old. What will he look like at 83, 84? It’s a fair question to ask.”He agreed.