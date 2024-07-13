Canada coach Jesse Marsch ‘has no interest’ in vacant U.S. national team job

Jesse Marsh insists he has no interest in the vacant job as coach of the U.S. men’s national team.

“I have no interest in the American coaching job,” the Canada coach said on the eve of the Copa America third-place match against Uruguay in Charlotte, North Carolina.

“To be fair, unless there is a major shift in the organization, I don’t think I will be interested in this job in the future at all.”

The former Leeds United and New York Red Bulls manager has been linked with the U.S. national team coaching job in the past, including when U.S. Soccer was deciding whether to retain Gregg Berhalter after the 2022 World Cup. The federation opted to stick with Berhalter, intending to have him lead them at the 2026 World Cup on home soil.

But he was fired earlier this week after the US failed to qualify from their Copa America group, which included Uruguay, Panama and Bolivia. Uruguay and Panama advanced to the quarter-finals, while the US finished third.

When he was appointed Canada’s coach last May, Marsh criticised the way he was treated during the process last year.

“I have tremendous respect for the NFL, but I went through a process with them, right? And I won’t get into the details, but I wasn’t treated well in that process,” Marsh said on CBS’s Call it What You Want podcast.

“So, whoever the guy was, that’s in the past now. The moment I was done with that, I felt like I was moving forward, and I was going to figure out what was right for me.”

While the United States stumbled in the Copa America, Canada outdid itself. They continued their impressive run to the semi-finals, before losing to Lionel Messi-led Argentina.

Asked about the NFL’s decision to fire Berhalter, Marsch said, “I wish them the best (in replacing him). I hope they find the right person to lead the team.”

The athlete Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly rejected an offer from the US Soccer Federation for the vacant position, reports said on Thursday.

Argentina will play Colombia in the final in Miami on Sunday.

(Omar Vega/Getty Images)