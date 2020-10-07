Canada’s Video Game Industry Team Up to #CRUSHCOVID

Canada is one of the leading countries that the Coronavirus pandemic has adversely affected. It has 171,323 confirmed cases according to Worldometer. Of late, there has been a drastic increase in the number of Canadian youth who have contracted the virus. Still, they are the ones who can prevent the elderly from being infected. The Canadian government recently collaborated with the country’s video game industry to form the #CrushCOVID campaign. Read on to learn about it.

The #CrushCOVID Campaign

Statistics show that about 60 percent of Canadians play video games. Patty Hajdu, Canada's Minister of Health, met with Dr. Theresa Tam, the country's Chief Public Health Officer. They two officials launched the #CrushCOVID campaign on October 2, 2020. It is also called #EcrasonslaCOVID. The health ministry collaborated with the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC) to form the public health awareness drive.

The #CrushCOVID campaign will help the Canadian government reach the youth and gamers through renowned video game studios. Canadian youth have been playing various video games over the past several months. The games help them keep in touch with friends and pass time. ESAC will use its user’s social media profiles to engage the youth. The software association will frequently remind young people about the importance of adhering to the outlined safety measures.

Young Canadians who live with the elderly need to maintain high hygiene standards this autumn. Research shows that they are the leading transmitters of the virus due to their high activity level and mobile nature. Thus, the government decided to involve them in the new campaign more than people from other age groups. It will prevent a huge resurgence of Coronavirus cases in the nation from occurring.

Quotes from Several Canadian Leaders

This is what some Canadian leaders said about the new #CrushCOVID campaign:

1. Dr. Theresa Tam (Chief Public Health Officer)

Dr. Theresa stated that the Entertainment Software Association of Canada will play a vital role in popularizing the new campaign, especially among the youth. Statistics from the Ministry of Health state that teenagers who are between 13 and 19, and youth between 20 and 29 years formed 38 percent of the confirmed Coronavirus cases. The public health officer is concerned about these figures. She believes that all youth need to join the campaign and help in crushing the pandemic.

2. The Honorable Patty Hajdu (Minister of Health)

The minister stated that the campaign’s organizers need to meet with the youth to enlighten them about #CrushCOVID. She said that the partnership between the Canadian Public Health Agency and the video game industry will help in connecting with young Canadians. The campaign will teach them various public health measures.

3. Jayson Hilchie (President and CEO of Entertainment Software Association of Canada)

Jayson stated that the Canadian gaming industry will help the government sensitize citizens on the importance of being vigilant now. He further added that everyone should adhere to the public health guidelines to prevent the Coronavirus from spreading. The President believes that soon, the governments will be able to create safe environments for its citizenry.

Canadian citizens who are between 13 and 29 years old are the most affected age group by the Coronavirus disease. For the past two months, the youth have recorded the highest rates of infections in the country. More than half of Canada’s population likes playing video games. This prompted the government to partner with stakeholders in the gaming industry to innovate new ways to fight the pandemic.