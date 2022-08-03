Canadian candy company seeks taste testers willing to try 3,500 candy bars a month

Comment on this story Suspension

Canada’s Candy Funhouse is hiring a “Chief Candy Officer” to earn a C$100,000 ($77,786) annual salary as a chief taste tester, tasked with trying more than 3,500 candy bars per month, or more than 100 per day on average. The eye-catching role has attracted widespread attention – a whimsical moment in the stressful but monotonous world of job listings.

In this role, you must approve a candy for sale and make decisions about granting the CCO Seal of Approval. It all takes place at the company’s “Candy Intelligence Agency”.

She will lead the company’s Candy Strategy and manage the Candy Board Meetings. Oh, and it will be In charge of “Everything is fun.”

It’s open to anyone who lives in North America, ages 5 and up, and makes fun of the menu. Food allergies are not allowed.

Some proud parents have posted about their advanced children – including an 8-year-old I learned How to Use LinkedIn and the Importance of a Strong Resume.

You’ll need “golden taste buds” and a “clear sweet tooth,” according to the post.

The role comes with a ‘comprehensive dental plan’.

The list may have received attention, but the role is not out of the ordinary.

Hershey last month Spread Part-time Taste Test function – For a “organolary panel member” who is able to “distinguish differences in samples in terms of appearance, texture and taste”, assessed via a “taste acuity test”, according to the listing.

Anna Lingris, lead brand advertising for The Hershey Company, told The Washington Post that specialized taste testers undergo six months of training to identify specific tastes as part of the Hershey's research and development team. "Chocolate and the variety of our snack products can be very complex," she said.

Separately, more than 500 employees have signed up to sample the products, as well as the chocolates and snacks that fill conference rooms and coffee stations, to enjoy without any obligation to provide input, she said.

The Mars Company – the home of M&Ms, Twix and Snickers – has similar roles. One employee, Lisa Schroeder, who loves chocolate, began with a taste test of Mars – a role that relies on the “applicant’s ability to identify and describe flavor, basic tastes and textures,” Schroeder Tell Insider in 2016.

Schroeder then became a “sensory technician” who helps collect plate data to maintain product quality and consistency. “This program ensures that our favorite brands – like M&M’s – taste the same as they did 75 years ago and that our new products taste as our customers expect,” she told the outlet.

A man has been sampling ice cream for decades as an “official taste tester” for Dreyer’s Ice Cream Company.

John Harrison’s taste buds were too insured for 1 million dollars. Use a gold spoon to avoid any wood or metal notes. He said he could immediately distinguish between 12 percent and 11.5 percent fat based on taste alone. he is tested Over 60 flavors a day.

Spit out each spoon to avoid satiety.