Canadian Tire started out in the year of 1922 itself is one of Canada’s biggest automobile-based retail companies of all time. They are not only specialists in the Automotive products but also for products like Hardware, sports, leisure, Home Products. Even Some Canadian Tire Stores in Canada Sells Toys and Food Products too actually.

The headquarters of the company has been located out in the region of Toronto, Ontario. Since the Headquarters of the company is located in Toronto, it has been added to the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Canadian Tire Flyers Distribution & Weekly deals

Canadian Tire is actually not providing out a single unique flyer for all the cities in the Canada Region, they actually separate the cities into four regions namely

Canadian Tire Ontario.

Canadian Tire Atlantic.

Canadian Tire West.

Canadian Tire QC

Canadian Tire Ontario Flyer

Current Canadian Tire Ontario Weekly Flyer (July 17 to July 23) – Click to View the Flyers

The Canadian Tire Ontario is valid on all the cities that were in the Ontario region namely Toronto, Hamilton, Ottawa, Brockville, North Bay, Oakville, Kingston, Oshawa, Brampton, Brantford, Mississauga, Thunder bay along with all other cities in the Ontario Region

Canadian Tire West Flyer

Current Canadian Tire West Weekly Flyer (July 17 to July 23) – Click to Preview the Flyers

These flyers are absolutely for the cities in the Western Regions of Canada which includes Alberta, Edmonton, Calgary, Manitoba, British Columbia (BC), and other major cities such as Winnipeg, Regina

Canadian Tire Atlantic Flyer

Current Canadian Tire Atlantic Weekly Flyer (July 17 to July 23) – Click to Preview the Flyers

While for the Atlantic the major cities will be Newfoundland, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Labrador & Cities such as Halifax,

Canadian Tire QC Flyer

Current Canadian Tire Quebec Weekly Flyer (July 17 to July 23) – Click to View the Flyers

Here in the Quebec Region, the most famous cities over here are Montreal, Quebec City, Sherbrooke, Granby, Saint – Jerome and all other major cities.

These are the list of Canadian Tire Weekly Flyers.

Customized Offers

So everyone will have certain needs and it may differ from each other, it also applies for offers and discounts, and that’s why we are providing our Canadian Tire Flyers Every Week so you can save more on the things that you need to Buy.

How to Save Money with Candian Tire Weekly Flyers?

Make a purchase list with that.

Go to the nearby store and buy the items planned at a cheap rate.

Repeat that every week on your requirements, You can save a lot as we did.

About Canadian Tires! – How did it start?

Though the Canadian Tire started in 1922, the first step to begin this company started in the year of 1908 itself when John William and Alfred Jackson started Hamilton Tire and Garage with their savings of around $1800.

What they do is buy Tires from the Tire Manufacturing Company during the Wintertime and then resell them during the busy summertime.

In the year of 1927, they have started their entire focus on the Tires alone changing out the name of the company to Canadian Tire Corporation Limited.

During the year of 1934, the first official Associate Store opened down in Hamilton, Ontario.

In the year 1944 to increase the number of stores, the company has been made as public one with a sale of nearly 100000 shares. This plan has really worked out well actually with nearly there were like 110 Canadian Stores by the end of the year 1945.

Also in the year of 1946, they started the Employee Stock Purchase plan to improve the loyalty of Employees.

Canada Tire Bank

During the year of 2003 under Canada’s Bank Act, Canadian Tire bank was established and later it has been renamed out as the Canadian Tire Financial Services limited Subsidiary along with its Mastercard Portfolio and later completely it has been renamed to Canadian Tire Services Limited from 2015.

Employees and US Expansion

Up to the current date, more than 30000 employees are working in the Canadian Tire alone, its associate brands are not included and among those numbers, more than 60% of the employees are working part-time and the rest of the people work full time.

Canadian Tire has tried out numerous times to make its entry into the US region but all the efforts that have given Canadian Tire a huge loss, so as far now Canadian Tire has no branches operating in the United States Region.

Our Stores & Services It Provides

Company Name Canadian Tire Company Type Public Company, Retailer Headquarters Toronto, Ontario, Canada Official Website Canadian Tire Apps Google Playstore



Apple Store

So as like said before we have been providing out various goods to the people through the Canadian Tire, here is the list of all the things provided out by Canadian Tire under Different Brand Names

Automotive Parts

Along with Canadian Tire Selling Automotive products, they also own Partsource, an automotive parts speciality chain having more than 91 branches across all over Canada Region.

Financial Services

The needs of Financial Services are provided by the Canadian Tire Bank which opened up in 2003.

Petroleum

So the Petroleum and gas services have been provided out by the Canadian Tire Gas which has been available in more than 297 locations, along with they also provide out Car Washes too.

Sports Goods

When it comes to sports goods they have been selling out those from the year 2011 after purchasing out the Forzani Group, actually, they are a sports goods retailer who operates various kinds of sports brands.

Clothing

Clothing business started out when they acquired Mark’s Work Wearhouse in the year of 2001 for around $116 million.

Triangle Rewards

So Triangle Rewards is something that lets you earn some valuable rewards whenever you make a purchase.

If you are someone who makes purchases regularly then Triangle Card is best suitable for you, if you have the card then you’ll also be able to participate in Triangle Bonus Days to earn more rewards.

And there are four types of Triangle cards being provided to the customers, each card has its own speciality

Triangle Mastercard.

Triangle WorldElite.

Triangle Rewards

Exclusive Bonuses

You can get out Bonuses every Friday across all the stores of Canadian Tires and its branches, along with its associate Stores too.

Conclusion.

We hope you have enjoyed and previewed the latest deals and offers of Canadian Tire, a New Canadian tire flyer is updated every week. You can wait for Canadian tire upcoming flyer every Thursday and Fridays,