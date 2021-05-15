Canadians can look forward to smaller, outdoor summer meetings if vaccination goals are met: officials

Click here for updates on this story

Ottawa, Ontario (CDV Network) – The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has issued initial guidelines this summer describing what Canadians can expect and come up with fewer infections, all of which depend on whether the country can achieve its vaccination goals.

If 75 percent of Canadians who are eligible for the vaccine receive a single dose and 20 percent a second dose, summer camping, hiking, picnicking and patioing will be possible, but crowds should still be avoided, the PHIC says.

By the fall, if 75 percent of those eligible for the vaccine are fully vaccinated, you can expect to gather at home with people outside your home, participate in indoor sports, and attend family gatherings.

The removal of public health restrictions by health officials on Friday depends on the situation in particular communities.

For now, they say Canadians should definitely.

“For now, whether you are vaccinated or not, you need to follow public health advice to keep yourself, your family and your community safe. We need to vaccinate more people before we can ease the restrictions, ”said Health Minister Patti Hajdu.

This document, called the “Road Map” for reopening, also contains indicators that help guide local public health responses, so do not consider vaccination rates alone.

Indicators include ensuring that COVID-19 transmission is controlled “to a manageable level” and that there is sufficient public health capacity to test, detect and isolate “high number of cases and contacts” and adequate health care capacity.

“You really need to allow epidemiology and data to drive slow reopening activities at the local level, so it’s about these indicators above these goals for vaccine protection,” said Dr. Theresa Tom, Canada’s chief public health officer.

This will come as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced this week that Canadians should be prepared for “one-dose summer” and “two-dose fall”, but he gave little details on how it would be.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued comprehensive guidelines on what citizens can and cannot do after vaccination. On Thursday they further clarified that those who have been fully vaccinated do not need to wear masks outside, if local and state laws allow they do not need to wear them indoors in most systems, and in most systems do not need to be physically distant.

Additional guidance will come to Canadians who have only received one dose of a Govt-19 vaccine, including the possibility of multiple home bubbles, Deputy Chief Public Health Officer Dr Howard Enjo said Friday.

“We will come forward with additional tools and guidance for Canadians to do that personal risk assessment,” he said.

Canadian health officials were also asked Friday whether plans for this summer are different than in the past and whether additional measures should be green lighted. Hajdu said the current road map is an important step.

“We wanted to give people an indication of what the growing vaccine will look like in the country and in the communities, and what kind of activities can be expected to return to our daily lives as a result of the increase in vaccination,” he said.

Hajj reiterated that additional restrictions could be lifted if certain provinces had lower spread rates and higher vaccination rates.

VACCINE DELIVERIES

Procurement Minister Anita Anand announced on Friday that Pfizer had agreed to export the quantities scheduled for the week of May 24, which means Canada will receive 3.4 million dose suppliers next week.

“As a result of our ongoing negotiations with suppliers, we have already accelerated the growth to 28 million from the previous quarters of this year to the previous quarters, so we will continue to pull vaccines for this country in an unprecedented manner,” Anand said.

Exports of the 1.1 million dose of the modern vaccine are expected to arrive next week, bringing the total to 4.5 million doses – the largest volume to date.

In the second quarter ending in June, Canada expects to receive a total of 24.2 million doses from Pfizer, ranging from 10.3 to 12.3 million doses of Moderna, and 4.4 million doses of AstraZeneca.

File by Rachel Iello of CTV News.

Please note: This content contains strict local market restrictions. If you share the same marketplace as the contributor to this article, you should not use it on any site.

Nicole Bogartnews.Coproducersஸ்belmedia.com (416) 384-5000