Canaries: Dogs surrounded by volcanoes have disappeared from Gumbre Viza

The case appealed to Spain. Four dogs have mysteriously gone missing after being caught in a volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma.

In the pictures that have been circulating on the internet for a few days, we can see these Dogs Thinning out, he was trapped in a kind of envelope formed by volcanic walls from the Gumbre Viza volcano near the city of Dodok.

Concerned about the fate of these dogs, residents of La Palma Island, but others in the Canary Islands and beyond, appealed for help. After benefiting from the authorities’ agreement to evacuate the dogs using a large drone weighing fifty kilos, the company, backed by animal rights associations, Aerocamaras responded positively.

Last Thursday, however, when the company sent a drone to the area, the dogs were nowhere to be seen. This Friday, the company decided to suspend its recovery operation.

She said through her Twitter account that “after conducting espionage operations covering all the security perimeters where the dogs are located, she can confirm that her drones have not found any trace of the animals”.

Surprising recovery

A mysterious disappearance associated with “traces of people entering the restricted area” observed by Aerocameros last Thursday.

A video that appeared on the Internet testifies to a surprising recovery worthy of television.

If it is anonymous, it reveals aerial images of the blank envelope, where a white wall stretches over the lower wall and bears the inscription: “Courage La Palma. The dogs are fine.

For many, this is an action led by animal rights activists. According to the Animal Welfare Association, Leales.orgThe person responsible for reporting these isolated and hungry dogs in early October is said to have been cared for by a relative of their owner (s).

However, police and local authorities have not confirmed this information.

For its part, Leales.org has decided to open one Online donation funds To help rescue these four dogs, it cost more than 15,000 euros.