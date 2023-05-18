Cannes Film Festival Photo Exhibition ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ – Deadline

The Cannes Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The fifth installment of Harrison Ford’s return to the role of the legendary archaeologist hero.

Actress Calista Flockhart and director James Mangold, who also received an honorary Palme d’Or, joined the cast Thursday, May 18, including the film’s stars, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shawnette Renée Wilson, Ethan Isidore and Boyd. Holbrook who all walked the red carpet at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

Other guests who attended the event included Bianca Steiger and Steve McQueen, Carla Gugino, Bob Iger, Rebecca Marder, Kelly Rutherford, Charlie Heaton, Gemma Chan and Jung Joon.

The film follows archaeologist Indiana Jones on another thrilling adventure set in the late 1930s amid the backdrop of World War II, with exotic locations, dangerous encounters, and a race against time to uncover the secret of the mysterious Dial of Destiny.

The film will be in theaters June 28 in France and June 30 in the US, and the festival will also host a career tribute to Ford 15 years after his debut. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.

Starring with Ford are Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold Based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas as executive producers . John Williams, who has scored every Indy adventure since the start Raiders of the Lost Ark In 1981, he again composed the score.

