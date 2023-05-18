Cannes Film Festival Photo Exhibition ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny’ – Deadline

The Cannes Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, The fifth installment of Harrison Ford’s return to the role of the legendary archaeologist hero.
Actress Calista Flockhart and director James Mangold, who also received an honorary Palme d’Or, joined the cast Thursday, May 18, including the film’s stars, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Shawnette Renée Wilson, Ethan Isidore and Boyd. Holbrook who all walked the red carpet at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.
Other guests who attended the event included Bianca Steiger and Steve McQueen, Carla Gugino, Bob Iger, Rebecca Marder, Kelly Rutherford, Charlie Heaton, Gemma Chan and Jung Joon.
The film follows archaeologist Indiana Jones on another thrilling adventure set in the late 1930s amid the backdrop of World War II, with exotic locations, dangerous encounters, and a race against time to uncover the secret of the mysterious Dial of Destiny.
The film will be in theaters June 28 in France and June 30 in the US, and the festival will also host a career tribute to Ford 15 years after his debut. Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008.
Starring with Ford are Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones Written by Jez Butterworth, John Henry Butterworth, David Koepp and James Mangold Based on characters created by George Lucas and Philip Kaufman The film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas as executive producers . John Williams, who has scored every Indy adventure since the start Raiders of the Lost Ark In 1981, he again composed the score.
Harrison Ford smiles on stage next to French Cannes Film Festival director Iris Knobloch after being awarded the honorary Palme d’Or before the film’s screening. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny During the 76th Cannes Film Festival.
Harrison Ford and the French director of the Cannes Film Festival, Iris Knobloch,
Harrison Ford receives an Honorary Palme D’Or from Cannes International Film Festival President Iris Knobloch (C) and Thierry Fremaux (R) during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
Harrison Ford thanks the audience before receiving an honorary Palme d’Or prior to the film’s screening Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Harrison Ford receiving an honorary Palme d’Or from Thierry Fremaux.
Harrison Ford receives an Honorary Palme D’Or from Cannes International Film Festival President Iris Knobloch (C) and Thierry Fremaux (R) during the 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival.
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford.
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny The red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 18, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford attend Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny red carpet
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Mads Mikkelsen, Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge attend Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny red carpet
Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Shawnette Renee Wilson
Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Ethan Isidore.
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, James Mangold, Harrison Ford and Mads Mikkelsen also attend Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny red carpet
Benjamin Beaulay
American director James Mangold arrives with cast members to screen the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
(From left) Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen, British producer Simon Emmanuel, American actor Harrison Ford, American director James Mangold, and cast members are greeted by French Cannes Film Festival director Iris Knobloch (left) and Cannes Film Festival general delegate Thierry. Fremaux when they arrive to show the movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
(LR) Producer Frank Marshall, Producer Kathleen Kennedy, Ethan Isidore, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shawnette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook, Mads Mickelson and Producer Simon Emano.
(L-R) Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shawnette Renée Wilson, Boyd Holbrook and Mads Mickelson.
Harrison Ford and Shawnette Renee Wilson.
Calista Flockhart
Bianca Steiger and Steve McQueen.
Carla Gugino
Bob Iger
Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakash.
Gemma Chan
Rebecca Marder and Benjamin Laverne.
Charlie Heaton
Iris Berbin and Aja Naomi King.
Abigail Quinn
Kelly Rutherford
Lily Krug
Jean-Michel Jarre and Jung Lee.
Guests arrive to view the movie Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny During the 76th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 18, 2023.
Iris Mittenaer
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss
Urvashi Rautela
I’m gone hard
Rauni metocter (C) attends Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny red carpet
Rauni metocter (C) attends Indiana Jones and The Dial Of Destiny red carpet
Matthias Schweegfer
Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan arrives for the screening of the film Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.
Yseult onguenet
Jung Joon
Frederick Bell
Sarah Foster
