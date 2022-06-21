Cape Verde declares itself to be in a state of social and economic emergency

Cape Verde, already plagued by the Govt-19 epidemic and drought, is feeling the effects of the war in Ukraine. As a result, on Monday, June 20, the government declared a social and economic emergency in the archipelago off the northwest coast of Africa.

According to data from last May, inflation there reached 8%, while in 2021, it was 1.9%. Nine out of 100 Cape Verdeans are at risk of food insecurity due to a loss of purchasing power, while by 2020, in the midst of an epidemic, they were only 2%, Prime Minister Ulysses Correa e Silva told a news conference in Prague.

By declaring a social and economic emergency, the government seeks the support of the international community to continue to finance measures to protect already adopted families and businesses, he explained.

25% relied on tourism before the epidemic

“Since last March we have taken a number of steps to stabilize food and oil prices and help the most vulnerable families, and the total cost of these measures is $ 9 billion. [81,6 millions d’euros] By the end of 2022 ”he said.

Cape Verde promises now “A Strong Diplomatic Attack with Our Partners to Gather More Resources”, He encouraged his comrades to save. Prior to Kovit-19, tourism accounted for 25% of the island’s GDP.

