April 25, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Capitals say Alex Ovechkin officially has an upper body injury

Capitals say Alex Ovechkin officially has an upper body injury

Joy Love April 25, 2022 2 min read

Captain Washington Capitals Alex Ovechkin It appears to have avoided serious injury.

The next morning after Ovechkin crashed hard into the terminal boards at the Capital One Arena, The Capitals said Ovechkin was out “day after day.”

Ovechkin missed the crucial penalty shootout, overtime, and the final 17:57 of the match after being fouled by Leafs goalkeeper Erik Kallgren during a poke check. complete He fell awkwardly and slammed his left shoulder and slammed his head into the end panels. Ovechkin writhes in pain on the ice before skating under his power.

TJ O’Shea He was optimistic after the match He said he spoke with Ovi before speaking to the press.

“I mean, I’ve never met anyone stronger than that guy,” O’Shea said. “We all hope he’s OK. I just spoke to him and I think he’s going to be OK. It’s always scary seeing the Big Eight go down and lie on the ice. Like I said, he’s a tough guy. But if there’s anyone I can imagine who’s going to miss it.” [no] More than he needs, it would be 8.”

Ovechkin got his full gear and took part in the Capitals team photo in training on Monday.

Banner photo: Amanda Bowen/RMNB

See also  Lawyer claims Jerry Jones paid millions to a woman who filed a paternity suit against him

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams says the free-throw contrast in the Game 4 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans is something you “have to look at”

April 25, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Nuggets vs Warriors, Quick Score: Nikola Jokic gets help from the supporting cast as Denver Force, Game 5

April 25, 2022 Joy Love
8 min read

Emilia-Romagna 2022 report and highlights: Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 as Ferrari stumbles in action-packed Imola

April 24, 2022 Joy Love

You may have missed

2 min read

A ‘horrible’ plastic surgery that made me look like a Cyclops

April 25, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX astronauts’ entire special mission is on its way home after a week of delay

April 25, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Capitals say Alex Ovechkin officially has an upper body injury

April 25, 2022 Joy Love
3 min read

Google Pixel Watch leaks after being abandoned in the restaurant

April 25, 2022 Len Houle