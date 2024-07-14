Cardinals 5-4 Cubs Game Recap (July 13, 2024)

ST. LOUIS — Nolan Arenado hit a single that led to two runs in the eighth inning, and Masen Wynn and Wilson Contreras also homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-4 on Saturday night to complete a doubleheader.

St. Louis won the opener 11-3 as Alec Burleson hit a three-run homer to close out a nine-run first inning and Lance Lynn (5-4) pitched six strong innings.

“Going into this break, we want to win this series and get some wins,” Wayne said. “So to do that against a competitor, two games in one day, is a lot of fun.”

John King, Andrew Kittredge and Jojo Romero (4-1) combined to throw four scoreless innings in Game 2 before Ryan Helsley threw a scoreless ninth inning for his 32nd major league save out of 34 chances.

Cardinals starter Kyle Gibson allowed four runs on 10 hits and threw 98 batters in four innings in the night game.

“I can’t say enough about the relief bullpen,” Gibson said. “They did a great job of hitting five zeros, giving the offense chance after chance. Then Arenado comes in with a big hit. These are the team wins that you look back on in September and October and build you up as a team and get you to where you want to be.”

The eighth inning began with a double by Paul Goldschmidt, then Porter Hodge (0-1) struck out Brendan Donovan before hitting a single to Arenado to give St. Louis the lead.

“It was a great feeling,” Arenado said. “I was able to help guys get the win. I feel like I didn’t do that much in the first half, so it was a great feeling. This pitcher has a good arm. I was really happy that I was able to hit the ball hard.”

Michael Busch had three hits and Miguel Amaya had a no-hitter for the Cubs in the final out.

Javier Asad, the Chicago Cubs’ starter in Game 2, allowed three runs on seven hits in 2 1/3 innings. Asad was activated from the injured list prior to the games and served as the Cubs’ 27th man.

“I felt good there. I felt good. I just threw some balls that I couldn’t execute well, and that’s where they were able to get those hits from,” Asaad said through a translator.

Amaya got the Cubs’ offense going in the second inning by hitting his third home run of the season to tie the score at 2-2. Nico Hoerner and Seiya Suzuki also added singles as the Cubs continued to play.

“We did a good job against Gibson, creating a lot of chances,” said Chicago Cubs coach Craig Counsell. “I think the fourth inning will be the inning where you look back and say we left at least one point there.”

The Cubs had the bases loaded with one out in the third, but Christopher Morrell committed a double error to end the inning.

Wayne hit his fifth home run of the season and first home run of his career, and Contreras hit his 10th home run of the season to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead in the first inning.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol was ejected by home base umpire David Arrieta at the end of the sixth inning for arguing from the bench over Arenado’s first two pitches being counted as strikes.

Suzuki and Patrick Wisdom each scored twice in the opener for the Cubs, who have won five straight. Hayden Wisniewski (3-6) allowed 11 runs — four earned — on 10 hits in four innings.

The nine runs scored in the first inning of the opener were the most for the Cardinals in a single inning since scoring 10 runs in the eighth inning against Council’s Milwaukee Brewers on May 15, 2023.

List moves

Cubs: Right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia was called up from Iowa’s third-string team and right-handed pitcher Ethan Roberts was given the right to play for Iowa after pitching two scoreless innings in the first game.

Cardinals: Right-handed pitcher Kyle Leahy was called up from Memphis’ third-string team as the 27th man in Saturday’s doubleheader.

Coach’s room

Cubs: Left-handed pitcher Luke Little (left shoulder strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to the doubleheader.

Cardinals: CF Michael Ciani left Game 1 with a left elbow bruise late in the third inning and did not start Game 2 but entered the game in the ninth as a defensive replacement. … RHP Riley O’Brien (right forearm strain) is scheduled for a 20-25-pitch live practice session with Double-A Springfield.

the next

Chicago Cubs right-handed pitcher Jameson Taillon (6-4, 2.99 ERA) will face Chicago Cardinals right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas (7-7, 4.88 ERA) on Sunday.

