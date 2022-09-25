Cardinals vs Rams score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, and results for the week three match with NFC West

We’re in the middle of Sunday’s game in Arizona, with the visiting Rams leading 13-6 in the locker room in the first half. The Rams jumped to the front 13-0 on Matt Gay’s two field goals and 20 yards from Cooper Cobb with four minutes remaining in the first quarter.

After taking kicks in the first four rounds, the cardinal put 19 games into their fifth possession. However, the long drive had a disappointing end, as the Rams’ defense managed to keep the Cardinals on a field goal after the Arizona attack faltered in the red. Arizona managed to muster another scoring campaign that also ended with a field goal by Matt Prater just before halftime. Kyler Murray threw for 169 yards in the first inning, but the Cardinals’ running game struggled to only hit 14 yards on eight carts.

Aaron Donald made history during the first half, becoming the second defensive tackle in NFL history with 100 career sacks since singles sacks became an official stat in 1982.

Which team will come out on top in this duel in the desert? Tune in throughout Sunday’s game on Live Strike below to find out.

