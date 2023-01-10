Carlos Correa agrees to a $200 million deal with the Twins

On December 21, many declared the Mets the winners of the off-season after they agreed to terms with Carlos Correa, one of the best players in baseball, 12-year contract worth $315 million. The Mets, who won 101 games in 2022, were adding a star all-rounder in what they hoped would be the last piece on the team. Its owner Stephen A. Cohen Puzzle tournament.

The Mets deal, which followed 13-year-old Correa’s $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants the week before the collapse, was “awaiting physical examination,” contract language as often overlooked as “terms and conditions” on a website. .

However, twenty days later, the 28-year-old Correa pulled out of that deal as well. On Tuesday, he reached an agreement with the Minnesota Twins, whom he played for last season, on a six-year, $200 million contract. A person familiar with the details of the negotiations confirmed Correa’s deal with the twins on condition of anonymity.

The Twins deal is also on hold. So until it’s completed, everyone will have to stay in touch.