Carlos Correa signing: Mets ‘disappointed’ with negotiations, Scott Boras talks to Twins again, reports say

the New York Mets We have a tender company in Carlos Correa. Steve Cohen and his front office continued negotiating a revised contract on Thursday, more than two weeks after reaching an initial agreement on a 12-year, $315 million deal. According to John Heyman and Greg Joyce of the New York Postbut Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, has “reconnected with at least one or two other interested teams” – They were identified as the twins by the St. Paul Pioneer Press – On Thursday, when the talks ran into at least one or two deficits.

on Friday, Andy Martino of SNY stated that the Mets are “growing frustrated” with the negotiations, and are considering walking away from the deal altogether, but he cautioned that the same source believes the deal will stick. If not, Boras and Correa can file a complaint given Cohen’s public comments about the agreement.

We needed something else, and that’s it. Cohen told the New York Post last month. “It really makes a big difference. I feel like our pitching was in good shape. We needed another hitter. That puts us over the top.”

Korea The agreement with the Mets was in limbo Since New York has developed concerns after the physical. It is believed that these concerns are related to his lower right leg. Correa suffered a major injury to this extremity as a minor league player in the Houston Astros the system. He wasn’t placed on the injured list due to his right leg at the time, but the Mets aren’t the only ones feeling some fear about that particular injury.

Keep in mind that Korea has reached a similar agreement with San Francisco giants earlier in the winter. The Giants also expressed concern about Correa’s lower right leg, prompting Boras to reopen negotiations with the Mets, who had already made a last-minute offer for him. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal speculated on his podcast about how the Correa deal could be modified, saying the following, According to a transcript provided by NBC Sports Bay Area.

“The way to do it in a situation like this is to put something in the contract called an ‘exclusion clause’ which basically says that if a player spends X number of days on the injured list with that specific injury, the specific injury to that part of his leg,” Rosenthal said. Then you can void future years or lower the warranty, there are all kinds of ways to do that.” “Now obviously if you’re Korea and Boras, you don’t want that kind of language because it devalues ​​the contract and creates uncertainty. It obviously doesn’t have the same thing.”

Correa, who is expected to move to third base out of respect for Francisco Lindor if the Mets deal goes through, She entered a season that CBS Sports ranked as the third best free agent availablesucceeding only Aaron Judge and Jacob DeGrum.