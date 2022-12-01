Caroline Kennedy and John Kerry both failed to show up at William and Kate’s Earthshot event in Boston

Ambassador Caroline Kennedy and Secretary John Kerry failed to attend Prince William and Kate Middleton’s Earthshot event in Boston on Wednesday night.

Kerry, the presidential climate envoy, told the prince and princess earlier today that he “unfortunately will not be able to attend,” but did not say why.

Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy who is currently the US ambassador to Australia, said she faced “travel plans disrupted” by severe weather hitting the east coast.

However, this weather appears to have led to quite a few cancellations at airports in Boston and New York, according to FlightAware.

Kerry and Kennedy were supposed to join the royal couple as they spoke at the opening ceremony for the Earthshot Awards, which are named after JFK’s “moonshot” speech. The awards commemorate people who have made significant contributions to environmental protection.

Kennedy or Kerry could not be reached for comment.

The high-profile no-show comes as Williams and Kate’s first trip to the US in eight years was overshadowed A racist scandal once again rocked the royal family in the United Kingdom.

The prince and princess arrived in Boston just hours after William’s godmother was accused of making racist remarks at an event hosted by Queen Camilla, who herself has accused racist behaviour.

The scandal involves Hussey, 83, a former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen, who resigned from her role in the royal household on Wednesday after she allegedly refused to believe that black domestic violence activist Ngozi Fulani was British and asked her about it. : “What part of Africa are you from?” They also spoke at an event at Buckingham Palace yesterday.

William’s spokesperson spoke out to condemn Ms Hussey’s “unacceptable” comments hours before the Prince and Princess of Wales arrived in the US, saying: ‘I want to touch on the story concerning a guest who attended a reception at Buckingham Palace last night.

This is a Buckingham Palace matter but as spokesperson for the Prince of Wales I appreciate that you are all here and I understand that you want to ask about that. So let me take it head on.

I was so disappointed to hear about the guest experience at Buckingham Palace last night. Obviously I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society. The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual was stepped aside with immediate effect.

The incident has already begun to overshadow the royal trip to Boston.

Just minutes before William and Kate took to the stage at the Earthshot event, Reverend Mariama Wyatt Hammond — the city’s chair of environment, energy and open space — gave a powerful speech asking the crowd to “reflect on the legacy of colonialism.” and racism’, particularly when it comes to its impact on climate change.

As the Prince and Princess of Wales watched from the wings, the Reverend Hammond, who has founded a youth organization focused on ‘teaching the history of the civil rights movement’, said: ‘On this day, I invite us all to consider the legacy of colonialism and racism.

“The ways in which it has affected people all over the world and its connection, its deep connection to the degradation of the Earth and our planet that we are all striving to reverse,” she continued. Stories have been lost, species extinct, but so has the resilience of people in the face of oppression and the fundamental dignity of all our relationships.

Although no mention is made of Lady Susan Hussey – who was William’s godmother – few would fail to connect the controversy with the Reverend Wyatt Hammond’s remarks.

After beginning her speech by “acknowledging the ancestral lands on which we stand today,” the pastor went on to express his gratitude to William and Kate for choosing to host this year’s Earthshot Prize.

Before starting work in the city of Boston, the Rev. Wyatt Hammond was an ordained elder in the African Methodist Episcopal Church, having previously founded a youth organization that focused on “teaching the history of the civil rights movement.”

“By now you all know, we are a city of firsts so much. We are honored to be the first American city and the first city outside the UK to host the Earthshot Prize.

Her comments about colonialism come months after William and Kate’s other international engagements – a tour in March to the Caribbean to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – have been beset by controversy over accusations that elements of it have been described as ‘colonial’.

Critical royal watchers led by Meghan’s chief cheerleader Omid Scobie and BBC royal correspondent Johnny Diamond have blasted a series of ‘deafening’ PR moments – drawing more criticism on social media despite the couple’s warm welcome to the ground.

Still, even as the pastor’s remarks about racism and colonialism remained in the air, William took to the stage with a smile on his face — after Maura Healy, Governor-elect of Massachusetts and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu appeared — to make his point. Farha hosted his first engagement in Boston.

“Katherine and I are so happy to be with you today, for our first engagement in the great city of Boston, as we begin the countdown to the Earthshot Awards this Friday,” he said.

“Thank you Mayor Wu and Rev. Wyatt Hammond for all of your support of the Earthshot Prize.”

He went on to refer to JFK’s assassinated moon speech, calling it “a challenge to American innovation and creativity”.