Carrefour acquires 172 ease merchants, supermarkets

Carrefour has achieved an agreement to acquire 172 outlets underneath the Supersol banner in Spain – the transfer strengthens its quantity two position in the region.

The €78 million transaction entails 172 advantage retailers and supermarkets, located largely in Andalusia and the Madrid area. The acquired merchants posted web income of all around 450 million euros in 2019.

Carrefour programs to change the acquired stores to the benefit (Convey), grocery store (Market) and Supeco formats.

The transformed suppliers will reward from Carrefour’s industrial plan and getting ailments. The Team thus strategies to increase gross sales density and optimize the expense construction.

This acquisition will also add to the growth of food e-commerce, with the shops sooner or later turning into new order decide on-up points. About 90% of the obtained stores are situated in massive metropolitan areas (Madrid, Malaga, Cadiz and Seville).

