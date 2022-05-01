May 1, 2022

Carson Strong Gets $320,000 Guaranteed From Eagles

Joy Love May 1, 2022 1 min read

NFL teams have strict limits on the signing bonuses that can be awarded to unoccupied free agents. However, it is not limited to salaries or guarantees offered to unregistered beginners.

Some big guarantees were delivered in the wild rush after the 2022 draft. Leading the way is, so far, quarterback Carson Strong. He received a guaranteed $320,000 from Eagles, of which $20,000 was in the form of a signing bonus.

The Eagles also guaranteed $217,000 to Mario Goodrich ($10,000 signing bonus), $135,000 to guard Josh Sales ($10,000 signing bonus), and $110,000 to attacking businessman William Dunkel ($10,000 signing bonus).

Elsewhere, Vikings gave a $250,000 guarantee to linebacker Zack McCloud ($25,000 signing bonus), Saints recipient Rashid Shaheen gave $222K ($15,000 signing bonus), Broncos gave Christopher Allen $180,000 guaranteed ($30,000 bonus) Signing), Colts Intervention Ryan Van Demark gave guaranteed $175,000 (no signing bonus), Lions defensive lineman Obinna Eze given $170,000 ($20,000 signing bonus), Dolphins gave two offensive streaks Kellen Diesch $140,000 guaranteed ($20,000 signing bonus) ), Dolphins gave Kader Kohou a guaranteed $130,000 corner ($30,000 signing bonus), Saints Safety Smoke Monday gave $120,000 ($20,000 signing bonus), Cowboys gave James Empey a guaranteed $110,000 center (bonus) Signing $10.00), the Lions gave Greg Ball’s guaranteed $100,000 return ($15,000 signing bonus), and the Lions gave a tight end to Derrick Deese, Jr. $100,000 guaranteed ($5,000 signature bonus).

These are just six-figure guarantees. Many other players received guarantees of even lower amounts.

