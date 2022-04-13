Catholic app Hallow and Mark Wahlberg launch partnership

Catholic prayer and meditation a program Hallow has launched a partnership with actor Mark Wahlberg, the biggest name to date to provide exclusive content for the Chicago-based startup.

Hallow is the most downloaded and used Catholic app in the world Released A new series of resources in conjunction with the actor’s latest movie, “Father Sto,” which hits theaters Wednesday. Wahlberg invested his money in the production of the film which is based on the true story of the father. Stuart Long, boxer turned priest. Co-starring Mel Gibson.

Although Wahlberg is religious Catholic And he didn’t shy away from sharing his faith, “Father Stowe” is his first religious project. So when the founders of Hallow — who are big fans of Wahlberg — heard about it, they reached out to him to find out how they could help people discover the movie while helping people at scale build a habit of daily prayer.

“It really inspired me how open he is about sharing his faith, and his morning prayer routine,” said Alex Jones, co-founder of Hallow. Fox Business from Wahlberg. “He gave a great part of the conversations about how important his faith has been to him throughout his career.”

Jones says the deal with Wahlberg is certainly the biggest and most expansive partnership Hallow has had recently, but the app has partnered with a host of other notable actors, starting with Jonathan Romy, who plays Jesus in The Chosen, and is one of the primary content creators. Actor Mario Lopez has also created content for the app.

Hallow has been on the rise since it was founded in 2018 by Jones, Eric Kereks, and Alessandro DeSanto.

A year ago, the app raised $12 million in its first round led by venture capital firm General Catalyst, and raised another $40 million after a Series B round that included the likes of the billionaire investor. Peter Thieland Drive Capital, Teamworthy Ventures, Narya VC, Contrary Capital, Uncork Capital, Susa Ventures and Scott Malpass – the only American appointed by Pope Francis to membership in the Vatican Bank’s board of directors.

To date, the app has achieved nearly 2.5 million downloads, with 65 million prayers completed 700% year-over-year in sessions completed.

Halo didn’t just appeal to Catholics. Jones says they hear from many different clients Faith Wallpapers beyond other Christian denominations – including Jewish, Muslim and atheist users – who use the app to find peace or delve into their spirituality. When they checked in a few months ago, the user who finished the most prayers on the app was an evangelical woman.

“It has been just a blessing to be able to travel side by side with people and witness God’s work,” Jones said of Halo’s success. “He’s obviously done all the heavy lifting here.”