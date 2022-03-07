Cathy Wood says she still expects to see “amazing returns” over the next five years

Kathy Wood defended the company’s innovation-focused portfolio, saying she sees “amazing returns” for Ark Invest over the next five years.

“Given our expectations for growth in these new technologies, I think we’re going to see some amazing returns,” Ark Invest CEO told CNBC’s “Capital Connection.”

She said the company had seen “significant inflows” since Jan. 17.

“I think our average investor base is going down,” she said. Average Down refers to the investment strategy to buy more units of an asset when its price falls.

“You would be surprised if the rate goes down over time, and how quickly the strategy can get back above that average. And if we’re right, it will be much higher than that average over the next five years,” Wood said.