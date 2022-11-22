Caught on tape in San Francisco, Aaron Judge is expected to meet the Giants

Most Wanted MLB Free AgentAaron Judge, landed in San Francisco.

A video has been taken Judge on arrivalwhere he makes an interesting observation about what he’s doing in town.

“Some family and friends visiting, that’s it. That’s it,” he said, winking at the camera.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Judge is from Linden California, which is about 90 minutes from San Francisco where the Giants play, a team connected to the 2022 AL MVP in free agency. Judge also grew up a Giants fan during his days terrorizing baseball teams while playing for Linden High School and Fresno State, eventually being selected by the New York Yankees in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

So what exactly have Al-Qadi’s “friends and family” planned?

“We got something,” he said, smiling.

After Anthony Rizzo selected the Yankees to stay in the Bronx, LaRon Judge prepared for a comeback

Looking for the best Los Angeles Dodgers In the NL West, the Giants are looking to create a buzz, and there will be no better homegrown producer like Judge. And while there are many other suitors, including the Yankees, San Fran has money to spend.

According to Spotrac, the Giants have the 14th highest payroll in MLB at $95.95 million right now.

On the other hand, teams like the Yankees and New York Mets are at the helm of the pack and still willing to open their checkbooks for Judge’s services.

Anthony Rizzowho had recently re-signed with the Yankees on a two-year deal, lobbied for fellow club member Judge to return to the Bronx.

“I hope the judge stays just for the sake of the game, because you see a lot of franchise icons don’t get what they deserve for the team they’ve done so much for,” Rizzo said Wednesday.

Rizzo even said Judge deserves to be the next Yankees captain if he re-signs.

Rob Manfred Yankee ‘quite confident’, Mets didn’t clash in Aaron Judge’s outfit

But the offerings will be exorbitant after his MVP campaign, and it may be up to who outshines the rest of the field. Will the giants rise? Will the Yankees, Mets, or maybe even the Dodgers show their financial muscle?

Judge and his team will find out how much each team is willing to expand their payroll in the coming weeks.

The 6-foot-7 was named the AL MVP last Thursday, receiving all but two first-place votes after a season in which he set an American League record for most home runs in a season with 62.

Other than home runs, he also led the majors in RBI (131), on-base percentage (. 425), slugging percentage (. 686), runs (133), OPS+ (211) and total bases (391).

Click here for the FOX NEWS app

His 111 walks were the American League lead, and his . 311 batting average ranked second in the AL, putting him in the Triple Crown conversation until the last two days of the season.