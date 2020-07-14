Cazoo Acquires Imperial Vehicle Supermarkets

Alex Chesterman, Founder of Cazoo Ltd

Cazoo, a Uk on the internet vehicle retailer, acquired Imperial Motor vehicle Supermarkets, a used car retailer in the Uk.

The volume of the offer was not disclosed.

The offer, which combines Cazoo’s digital capabilities and platform with Imperial’s infrastructure and expertise, will present Cazoo with a nationwide community of storage, distribution, just after gross sales and selection hubs.

Recognized in 2006, Imperial Auto Supermarkets is an independent made use of vehicle grocery store, with places in Birmingham, Bishop Auckland, Bristol, Cardiff, Chertsey, Exeter, Fleet, Grangemouth, Halesowen, Ipswich, Mountsorrel, Newport Pagnell, Northampton, Portsmouth, Southampton, Swanwick, Tamworth and Wembley. It presents a wide array of about 2,500 almost new and utilised vehicles and the retail locations are supported by 14 assistance centres and 2 preparation centres, with team companies equipped from its HQ in Southampton.

Led by Alex Chesterman OBE, Founder & CEO, Cazoo is an on line shopping for and marketing system which owns and entirely reconditions all its vehicles ahead of providing them for sale and delivering them to clients. Every auto comes with a entire 7-day money-back assurance and thorough 90-day guarantee. In the past thirty day period, Cazoo has just lately lifted a even more £25m of funding, reaching an unicorn valuation of more than $1 billion.

FinSMEs

14/07/2020