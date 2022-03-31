CB Patrick Peterson says he’s re-signed with the Minnesota Vikings

back corner Patrick Peterson He announced Wednesday on “All Things Covered” he co-hosted with Bryant McFadden that he is re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings on a one-year contract.

“I’m going to stay in Minnesota and reboot with the guys. Keep it up North,” He saidwhile wearing a Viking hat.

He said other teams his agent has been talking to include the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Washington Commanders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He said Tampa Bay’s best interest depends on whether they re-sign Carlton DavisWhich they eventually did.



1 related

He said the addition of new head coach Kevin O’Connell and his selection of defense coordinator, Ed Donatell, had him excited about the comeback.

“It just felt right to be out there and deal with these guys and try to come together to achieve this common goal. The team is stacked,” he said. “As I’ve always been talking about last year, we didn’t really put it together in certain situations but I think we improved this year in the off season by adding a great attacking mind in Kevin, adding the accelerating pass (Zadarius Smith) to help Daniel [Hunter]with Ed coming in from his defensive background…these guys are definitely trying to put the pieces in place and now it’s just us, the coaching staff and the players, to go out and execute and put together the best possible game plan and get some dubbing.”

He said he would like to play three more seasons, including the 2022 season.

“I feel good, it all depends on how the body feels,” he said.

After 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals in which he received three All-Pro honors and was nominated for eight consecutive Pro Bowls, Peterson signed a one-year contract with the Vikings in 2021.

Peterson, 31, brought a wealth of experience to secondary Vikings as he moved into an unreliable role going after top opponents the way he had throughout his early career in Arizona. While in Minnesota, Peterson played an important role in helping to develop notable personalities such as Cameron DantzlerAnd the Chris Boyd And the Harrison’s hand.

Peterson continues to excel as a running defender and may choose to explore a move to safety at this point in his career, a move he discussed at the end of the 2020 season while still with the Cardinals.

The corner player pulled away from the 2021 season with a pick of six at the end of Week 18 for the Vikings against the Chicago Bears to extend a streak of scoring interceptions in all 11 seasons he played in the NFL. He appeared in 13 games with the Vikings after a hamstring injury forced him into an injured reserve from 7-10 weeks and a COVID-19 diagnosis caused him to miss his 13th week loss in Detroit.

Peterson said his goal is to play 15 seasons before considering retirement, which could mark the transition to broadcasting. The podcast he co-hosted with Bryant McFadden, his cousin and an NFL vet for seven years, is Corner’s weekly commitment.

The Cardinals picked Peterson fifth overall in the 2011 draft. He has 29 interceptions in his 11 seasons in the NFL.

Courtney Cronin of ESPN contributed to this report.