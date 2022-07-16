CD Projekt’s stock is reportedly down 75 percent after Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt — the publisher behind studio CD Projekt Red, developer of The Witcher games and, of course, Cyberpunk 2077 — has seen its stake drop in value by more than 75 percent.

This is according to Business Insider Poland, who says the disastrous launch of Cyberpunk 2077 wiped out the value of the then most valuable gaming company in Europe from more than 40 billion zł oty – around £7.11 billion – to less than z & lstrok; 10 billion – about 1.77 billion pounds sterling

Cyberpunk 2077 Next-Gen Patch: The Digital Foundry Verdict.

The drop in the value of CD Projekt – while still one of the most valuable companies in Poland – is said to bring it back to the value last seen in 2017.

This means that developer Dying Light Techland – who is also based in Poland and is believed to be worth about 10.6 billion zł oty (£1.88 billion) – now looks more valuable and keeps increasing (thanks, computer games) thanks to the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human.

ICYMI’s company, Quantic Lab, a company that provides quality assurance (QA) support, has responded to a claim Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red misleads about his work on the game.

A 14-minute YouTube video from a channel called Upper Echelon Gamers claimed that Studio QA had put junior members of its team on the project instead of veterans, and reported a lot of minor bugs. These issues, the video claimed, affected the work of Quantic Lab and thus the game in general.

“Every project we undertake is unique in terms of project requirements. Project direction is agreed upon and adjusted to real-time requirements with our clients,” said Stefan Cicarescu, Head of Quantic Lab, in response. “Quantic Lab always strives to work transparently and with integrity with our industry partners.”