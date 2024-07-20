Ceasefire talks near “finish line”, tensions in southern Lebanon… News of conflict in the Middle East this Saturday July 20 – Liberation

Ceasefire talks are close to the “finish line”, Antony Blinken assures

On the evening of Friday, July 19, the US diplomatic chief estimated that negotiations for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would soon be successful.. “I think we’re a few yards away, moving toward the finish line of getting an agreement that creates a ceasefire, brings the hostages home, and puts us on the best path to building lasting peace and stability.” Anthony Blinken made the promise during a forum in Colorado.

“There are questions to be resolved, negotiations to be held. This is what we are doing. He added, before recalling Israel and Hamas’ acceptance of the framework agreement put forth by Joe Biden on May 31. “The question now is whether the negotiations can be concluded on a certain number of critical points that Hamas has not yet recognized.” US Secretary of State said. Cross “Cover Line” However, the ceasefire “not enough”, Anthony Blinken underscored the need for a “Clear Plan” For the post-war period, to avoid decline “Confusion”.

The UN and European Union have condemned the brutal attack in Tel Aviv

A drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels in Tel Aviv on Friday left one person dead and two others slightly injured, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said:“It is deeply concerned about the threat that such dangerous activities pose to the region further increasing risk.” The head of the United Nations issued a call to condemn the attack “(all parties) to maximum control”, A spokesperson for it announced on Friday evening. The European Union has also condemned its role “for sure” attack “blind” Drone in Tel Aviv. “International humanitarian law strictly prohibits indiscriminate bombing of civilian population centers and applies to all actors, at all times and without exception.” A spokesman for European diplomatic chief Joseph Borrell announced in a press release.

Israel attacks the Houthis in Yemen

The Israeli military confirmed this Saturday, the day after the attack on Tel Aviv “Fighter” hit “Military Objectives” in Yemen. Response action was taken “Hundreds of Attacks Against Israel in Recent Months”, According to an IDF press release. It is the city of Hodeidah in the west of the country, which is controlled by the Houthi rebels. “Israeli enemy attacks on oil storage facilities in Hodeidah port”.The Houthi health ministry said in a statement that it had caused deaths and injuries.

The IDF is also attacking southern Lebanon

The Israeli army also carried out operations in southern Lebanon this Saturday. Several children were reportedly injured in the drone strike The Washington Post. In response, Lebanese Hezbollah fighters fired dozens of rockets into northern Israel, targeting kibbutzim for the first time in nine months. In addition, Hamas claims to have fired rockets from Lebanon towards an Israeli military base in the north of the country. “Zionist pogroms” Performed in the Gaza Strip. Attacks by the Palestinian Authority from Lebanese soil have been rare in recent months.

The death of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old girl who went missing in the war, could be a war crime, according to UN experts.

The death of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl in the Gaza Strip, shocked the world. “A War Crime”, UN experts said Friday. In early February, the girl – missing since January 29 – was found dead along with other members of her family. All were in the cars when the tank caught fire. Two rescuers from the Palestinian Red Crescent (PRCS), sent to their rescue, were found dead nearby. The Israeli embassy in Geneva stressed in a statement that the investigation into the incident is now in the hands of an independent mechanism within the military.

But for their part, UN experts believe “unacceptable” Israel says none of its soldiers were around when the killings took place. And they judge “Lack of proper investigation and appointment of those responsible” Five months after the incident “Deeply disturbing and may violate the right to life.” According to them, a recent analysis “provides irrefutable evidence from the crime scene” Where there is a family car, “She was blocked from view by an Israeli tank and shot down using a type of weapon that can only be attributed to Israeli forces.” “Audio recordings of calls between Hind and the emergency services suggest he was the only survivor in the car before he was killed.” Add experts.

A new death toll in the Palestinian Territory

The Health Ministry of the Hamas government announced this Saturday, July 20, that 38,919 people have been killed since the war with Israel began, now in its tenth month. At least 71 people have been killed in the past 48 hours, the ministry said in a statement, and 89,622 people have been injured in the Gaza Strip since the conflict, fueled by Hamas attacks, began on October 7.

Update: At 6:52 p.m., with Israeli operations in Yemen and Lebanon and responses by Hezbollah and Hamas.