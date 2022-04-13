Cedric MacMillan, bodybuilder, dies at 44

“Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He fought the good jihad and is now alive,” she added.
Macmillan won the 2017 Arnold Classic bodybuilding competition, and the organizer, the Arnold Sports Festival, said he was “sad” in a tribute on Instagram.
The organization is named after famous bodybuilder Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the post includes a photo of Macmillan and Schwarzenegger together.
Macmillan won many titles and became a “star in the world of bodybuilding and fitness”, as well as serving more than 20 years in the US Army, where he rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant, the position continues.
“Above all else, Cedric Macmillan has been a husband and a father, and we send our heartfelt condolences to his family during this very difficult time,” the letter read.
A CNN spokeswoman said MacMillan was a member of the South Carolina National Guard at the time of his death. She confirmed that the National Guard had been notified of his death, but she refused to give further details.
