Celebrations and sadness as Cyprus marks 50th anniversary of division

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Turkey’s president on Saturday dampened hopes for a quick resumption of talks to heal a half-century of conflict. Ethnic division On Cyprus, he stressed his support for the two-state agreement, which the Greek Cypriots reject as unworkable.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out reaching a peace deal based on a UN-endorsed plan for a federal union, speaking ahead of a military parade marking the 50th anniversary of Turkey’s US-led invasion. Island division On racial grounds.

Although Erdogan had previously rejected the union plan, Greece and the Greek Cypriots had hoped he would soften his stance.

The anniversary is a festive occasion for Turkish Cypriots in the northern third of the island, who view the invasion as a deliverance from the dominance of the Greek-speaking majority. The invasion followed a coup aimed at union with Greece, which was backed by the military junta then ruling in Athens.

In the south, air raid sirens at sunrise began a solemn day marking what Greek Cypriots remember as a disaster that left thousands dead or missing and a quarter of the Greek Cypriot population displaced.

Erdogan’s remarks may further complicate UN Secretary-General’s mission Antonio Guterres Effort to get Both sides back His personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, has spent the past six months exploring both sides.

“We will continue to fight with determination for the recognition of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the implementation of the two-state solution,” Erdogan told crowds of Turkish Cypriots lined up along the parade route in the sweltering heat in the northern half of the divided capital Nicosia.

“A federal solution in Cyprus is not possible, this is what we believe. The Turkish Cypriot side, as an equal to the Greek side, is ready to negotiate and is ready to sit down and negotiate. If you want a solution, you need to recognize the rights of the Turkish Cypriots,” Erdogan said.

Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar said Turkish Cypriots reject the “domination” of the Greek Cypriot majority and seek “equal national status” for their breakaway state, which they unilaterally declared in 1983 and is recognized only by Turkey. He added that there is now “no common ground” for a return to peace negotiations.

Referring to the recent resolution in the Ankara parliament calling for a two-state solution, Tatar said the resolution “will help us and our cause incredibly.”

Greek Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides said he remains committed to resuming peace talks to reunify the island as a federation, despite obstacles or even “threats” from Erdogan.

But Christodoulides said he would not sign any agreement that included two-state arrangements or was unenforceable and did not guarantee the rights granted to any other EU citizen.

Speaking at the same event, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said there was no other option but to resume talks, an assessment he said he shared with the UN Secretary-General.

“He who is not right and has no arguments avoids dialogue,” Mitsotakis said.

After several failed rounds of peace negotiations, many Cypriots on both sides – despite their boredom – still cling to a glimmer of hope that a peace agreement will be reached.

In addition to the evening event at the Presidential Palace, the Greek Cypriot celebrations also included the unveiling of memorials to fallen heroes and church services.

Erdogan had earlier chaired the “golden jubilee” events, which included a visit to Turkey’s first amphibious assault ship carrying powerful Bayraktar drones, and an air show.

The European Union, which Cyprus joined in 2004, urged both sides to show “genuine commitment” to a peace deal in line with UN resolutions.

“A lot of time has been lost, and forced partition can never be a solution. Hope for a better future and a united Cyprus remains,” an EU spokesman said.

Associated Press writer Andrew Wilkes in Istanbul contributed to this report.