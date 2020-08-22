Celebrity Supermarket Sweep line up of celebs revealed for new specials | Tv

Supermarket Sweep is back again and line up of famous people have been confirmed for a selection of specials.

Rylan Clark-Neal is again with a new model of the traditional format, which moves to ITV just after debuting on ITV2 past yr.

There will be six superstar specials as component of the new series, each inviting three pairs of celebrities to contend.

Grocery store Sweep celeb line up

Those using portion in Supermarket Sweep’s celebrity specials are:

Gavin and Stacey stars Joanna Page and Melanie Walters.

The X Aspect Celebrity’s Jenny Ryan and Megan McKenna.

Father and son Martin Kemp and Roman Kemp

Emmerdale stars Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden.

Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely.

Few Gabby Logan and Kenny Logan.

The Masked Singer’s Joel Dommett and Denise Van Outen.

JLS stars JB Gill and Aston Merrygold.

Birds of a Feather’s Lesley Joseph and Linda Robson.

Footballer’s John Barnes and David Seaman.

Husband and spouse Frankie and Wayne Bridge.

Presenters Joe Swash and Radzi Chinyanganya.

Queens of the jungle Scarlett Moffatt and Jacqueline Jossa.

Soccer legends Harry Redknapp and Paul Merson.

Loose Girls Andrea McLean and Nadia Sawalha.

Radio DJ Rickie Haywood-Williams and Melvin Odoom.

Singers and few Martine McCutcheon and Jack McManus.

Actresses Rita Simons and Chizzy Akudolu.

Meanwhile Jenny McAlpine returns to assist Rylan out at the grocery store.

She stated: “Getting to support out in Rylan’s supermarket very last year was a dream. I experienced so a great deal fun. It is an complete joy to be heading back for more dashing spherical the aisles and choose and combine.”

Supermarket Sweep’s 2020 collection will get started Tuesday September 1 at 3PM on ITV and carry on week times.